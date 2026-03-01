Sanju Samson Smashes Kohli’s Record As India Pulls Off 'Impossible' 196-Run Heist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







On a night where history seemed to conspire against them, Sanju Samson delivered an innings for the ages. Under the nerve-wracking canopy of Eden Gardens, the Kerala batter saved India's T20 World Cup campaign and rewrote the record books, surpassing Virat Kohli for the highest individual score by an Indian in a successful T20 World Cup chase.

Facing a daunting 196-run target set by the West Indies, Samson’s unbeaten 87 (off 49 balls)* shattered a decade-long benchmark previously held by Kohli.

Breaking the "King Kohli" Benchmark

For years, Virat Kohli’s name was synonymous with India’s greatest escapes. Before tonight, Kohli held the gold standard for Indian chases in the tournament’s history. Samson’s masterclass has now officially ascended to the top of that list:

The New Record: Sanju Samson – 87 (49 balls)* vs West Indies, 2026.

The Previous Best: Virat Kohli – 82 (51 balls)* vs Australia, 2016 and 82 (53 balls)* vs Pakistan, 2022.

The Milestone: Samson becomes the first Indian to cross the 85-run mark while chasing in a T20 World Cup, doing so at a blistering strike rate of 177.55.

Redemption at Eden Gardens

Samson’s journey to this moment was anything but linear. Recalled to the XI following Rinku Singh’s personal emergency, he walked in with India reeling at 31/2 after the early exits of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Samson anchored the innings with surgical precision, hitting 11 fours and 3 sixes. In the 13th over, Samson and Tilak Varma took Shamar Joseph for 18 runs, a momentum shift that brought the required rate down from 12 to a manageable 9.5. While wickets fell at the other end, Samson remained ice-cool, finishing the game with a flurry of boundaries to secure India’s spot in the semi-finals against England.

A New Era of Finishing?

Before tonight, a chilling statistic haunted the Indian camp: India had never successfully chased a target of 150+ in T20 World Cups without Virat Kohli in the playing XI. By hunting down 196, Samson has officially ended the "Kohli-dependency" era, proving that the new generation can handle the heat of a virtual knockout.