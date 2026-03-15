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HomeNewsWest Bengal Opinion Poll Predicts TMC Lead, BJP Close Behind In 294-Seat Battle

West Bengal Opinion Poll Predicts TMC Lead, BJP Close Behind In 294-Seat Battle

The projections indicate that the election remains competitive despite TMC’s apparent edge. The BJP has continued to maintain a strong presence across several constituencies.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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An opinion poll by Matrize-IANS has predicted a tight contest in West Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress projected to retain an advantage over the BJP-led alliance in the 294-seat Assembly election. According to the survey, the ruling party is expected to secure a clear lead in vote share as well as seats, though the BJP is likely to remain a strong challenger. The projections come as counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal and four other regions is scheduled for May 4, following 2-phase polling held in April.

Seat Projection

Matrize-IANS Opinion Poll (294 Assembly Seats)

  • TMC: 155-170 seats
  • BJP+: 100-115 seats
  • OTH: 5-7 seats

Vote Share

  • TMC: 43-45%
  • BJP+: 41-43%
  • OTH: 13-15%

Tight Contest Expected

The projections indicate that the election remains competitive despite TMC’s apparent edge. The BJP has continued to maintain a strong presence across several constituencies, making the contest closer than previous elections in some regions.

West Bengal will be voting in two phases for all 294 Assembly seats, with polling on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4 along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The final results will determine whether the Trinamool Congress retains power or if the BJP is able to significantly improve its tally in the state.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026
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