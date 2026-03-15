WB Govt To Pay Pending DA Dues To Employees, Pensioners From March 2026: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will begin disbursing pending ROPA 2009 DA arrears to government employees and pensioners starting March 2026.

The Chief Minister said the decision will benefit employees and pensioners of the state government, teachers and non-teaching staff of educational institutions, as well as personnel of grant-in-aid bodies including panchayats, municipal bodies, and other local institutions.

According to the Chief Minister, the arrears will be paid as per the modalities laid out in notifications issued by the Finance Department.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweets, "I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/… pic.twitter.com/2l2BCR5e38 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026