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HomeNewsWB Govt To Pay Pending DA Dues To Employees, Pensioners From March 2026: Mamata Banerjee

WB Govt To Pay Pending DA Dues To Employees, Pensioners From March 2026: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement, citing Finance Department notifications on the payment process.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 03:52 PM (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will begin disbursing pending ROPA 2009 DA arrears to government employees and pensioners starting March 2026.

The Chief Minister said the decision will benefit employees and pensioners of the state government, teachers and non-teaching staff of educational institutions, as well as personnel of grant-in-aid bodies including panchayats, municipal bodies, and other local institutions.

According to the Chief Minister, the arrears will be paid as per the modalities laid out in notifications issued by the Finance Department.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Breaking News ABP Live Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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