Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits

Air India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits

The issue points to lapses at multiple administrative levels and has raised broader concerns about ethics and professional conduct within the organisation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 04:28 PM (IST)

Air India has uncovered widespread exploitation of its Staff Leisure Travel (SLT) policy, leading the airline to launch a comprehensive internal investigation and implement immediate corrective actions. The policy, designed to offer subsidized travel benefits to employees and their families, was reportedly being manipulated to facilitate unauthorized travel.

Internal audits revealed that the privilege - intended strictly for personal use - was being diverted for commercial or third-party gains.

Unauthorized Ticketing: Investigations found instances where staff members were allegedly facilitating travel for individuals not eligible under the family definitions.

Revenue Loss: By bypassing standard booking channels through the misuse of employee quotas, the airline faced a noticeable impact on its potential commercial revenue.

Corrective Actions and Enforcement

In response, Air India management has tightened the reins on the digital booking portal and updated the eligibility criteria.

The airline is integrating more robust verification steps, including mandatory document uploads and stricter family-tree mapping. A stern internal memo has been circulated, warning staff that any further breach of the travel code of conduct will lead to the immediate suspension of travel privileges and potential termination of employment.

Employees of Air India who were found to have wrongly used the airline’s leisure travel benefits have been directed to repay the amounts obtained through improper claims. A source told PTI that several staff members have also been subjected to significant penalties for violating the policy.

The issue points to lapses at multiple administrative levels and has raised broader concerns about ethics and professional conduct within the organisation.

Another source told PTI that a large number of employees implicated in the misuse had joined the airline after its privatisation.

Maintaining Employee Benefits

While the airline is cracking down on offenders, it clarified that the goal is not to scrap the benefit but to ensure it remains sustainable for honest employees.

The management emphasized that "cleaning up" the system is necessary to protect the perk for the vast majority of the workforce who use it correctly.

Similar audits are expected to be carried out across other Tata Group airlines to ensure a uniform standard of corporate governance.

Related Video

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Staff Leisure Travel (SLT) policy at Air India?

The SLT policy offers subsidized travel benefits to Air India employees and their families for personal use.

What kind of misuse was discovered within the SLT policy?

The policy was exploited for unauthorized travel, including facilitating travel for ineligible individuals and potentially for commercial gains.

What actions has Air India taken in response to the misuse?

Air India has tightened its digital booking portal, updated eligibility criteria with stricter verification, and is requiring repayment of improperly claimed amounts.

Will the Staff Leisure Travel policy be discontinued?

No, Air India's management clarified that the goal is to ensure the policy remains sustainable for honest employees, not to scrap the benefit.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Air India Flights Air India Staff Travel Benefits Air India Travel Benefits
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits
Air India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna On Kanshi Ram
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna On Kanshi Ram
India
TDP MP, Ex-BRS MLA Among 6 Test Positive For Drugs After Hyderabad Farmhouse Raid
TDP MP, Ex-BRS MLA Among 6 Test Positive For Drugs After Hyderabad Farmhouse Raid
India
EC To Announce Election Schedule Of Poll-Bound States At 4 PM Today
EC To Announce Election Schedule Of Poll-Bound States At 4 PM Today
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget