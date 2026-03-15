Air India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits

Air India has uncovered widespread exploitation of its Staff Leisure Travel (SLT) policy, leading the airline to launch a comprehensive internal investigation and implement immediate corrective actions. The policy, designed to offer subsidized travel benefits to employees and their families, was reportedly being manipulated to facilitate unauthorized travel.

Internal audits revealed that the privilege - intended strictly for personal use - was being diverted for commercial or third-party gains.

Unauthorized Ticketing: Investigations found instances where staff members were allegedly facilitating travel for individuals not eligible under the family definitions.

Revenue Loss: By bypassing standard booking channels through the misuse of employee quotas, the airline faced a noticeable impact on its potential commercial revenue.

Corrective Actions and Enforcement

In response, Air India management has tightened the reins on the digital booking portal and updated the eligibility criteria.

The airline is integrating more robust verification steps, including mandatory document uploads and stricter family-tree mapping. A stern internal memo has been circulated, warning staff that any further breach of the travel code of conduct will lead to the immediate suspension of travel privileges and potential termination of employment.

Employees of Air India who were found to have wrongly used the airline’s leisure travel benefits have been directed to repay the amounts obtained through improper claims. A source told PTI that several staff members have also been subjected to significant penalties for violating the policy.

The issue points to lapses at multiple administrative levels and has raised broader concerns about ethics and professional conduct within the organisation.

Another source told PTI that a large number of employees implicated in the misuse had joined the airline after its privatisation.

Maintaining Employee Benefits

While the airline is cracking down on offenders, it clarified that the goal is not to scrap the benefit but to ensure it remains sustainable for honest employees.

The management emphasized that "cleaning up" the system is necessary to protect the perk for the vast majority of the workforce who use it correctly.

Similar audits are expected to be carried out across other Tata Group airlines to ensure a uniform standard of corporate governance.