The Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV, which are imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) from the UK, have seen significant price revisions.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Luxury SUVs Get Cheaper: Range Rover SV Prices Drop Sharply In India
JLR India has revised prices of its UK-imported Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV models ahead of the India-UK FTA, with cuts of up to Rs 75 lakh.
- JLR India reduces prices on imported Range Rover models.
- Revised pricing reflects anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement.
- Range Rover SV and Sport SV see significant price cuts.
The anticipated India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) is beginning to show early impact in the luxury car segment, with JLR India announcing a repricing of select Range Rover models imported from the UK.
The move primarily affects Completely Built Unit (CBU) models, with two high-end offerings, Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV, seeing significant price revisions.
What’s Behind the Price Cut
The price correction comes ahead of the implementation of the India-UK FTA, which is expected to alter duty structures on imported vehicles.
JLR India said the revised pricing reflects the new duty framework and will come into effect immediately.
Range Rover SV Now Cheaper
As part of the update, the Range Rover SV has been repriced from Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 3.50 crore.
The model also sees an upgrade in its offering, with SV Ultra Metallic paints in Gloss and Satin finishes now included as standard for the first time.
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Range Rover Sport SV Price Revised
The Range Rover Sport SV has also seen a downward revision, with prices cut from Rs 2.75 crore to Rs 2.35 crore.
The repositioning is expected to enhance its competitiveness in the luxury performance SUV segment.
What Stays Unchanged
Not all models are impacted by the FTA-linked repricing.
Prices of locally manufactured vehicles, including Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport, remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, Defender and Discovery models will continue at existing price levels, as they are manufactured in Slovakia and do not fall under the India-UK FTA framework.
Commenting on the development, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said the company is extending the benefits of the anticipated FTA to its customers.
He noted that the revised pricing of the SV range reflects a customer-first approach and is aimed at strengthening long-term relationships, while also making the SV portfolio more accessible.
While the immediate impact is limited to a few imported models, the repricing signals how the India-UK FTA could reshape pricing dynamics in the luxury automotive space.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which Range Rover models have seen a price reduction?
Why are certain Range Rover models becoming cheaper?
The price reduction is due to the anticipated India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) and its impact on duty structures for imported vehicles.
Are all Range Rover models affected by the price changes?
No, only select imported CBU models like the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV are affected. Locally manufactured models and those imported from Slovakia remain unchanged.
What benefits does JLR India aim to provide with this repricing?
JLR India is passing on the benefits of the anticipated FTA to customers, making the SV portfolio more accessible and strengthening customer relationships.