Luxury SUVs Get Cheaper: Range Rover SV Prices Drop Sharply In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JLR India reduces prices on imported Range Rover models.

Revised pricing reflects anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Range Rover SV and Sport SV see significant price cuts.

The anticipated India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) is beginning to show early impact in the luxury car segment, with JLR India announcing a repricing of select Range Rover models imported from the UK.

The move primarily affects Completely Built Unit (CBU) models, with two high-end offerings, Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV, seeing significant price revisions.

What’s Behind the Price Cut

The price correction comes ahead of the implementation of the India-UK FTA, which is expected to alter duty structures on imported vehicles.

JLR India said the revised pricing reflects the new duty framework and will come into effect immediately.

Range Rover SV Now Cheaper

As part of the update, the Range Rover SV has been repriced from Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 3.50 crore.

The model also sees an upgrade in its offering, with SV Ultra Metallic paints in Gloss and Satin finishes now included as standard for the first time.

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Range Rover Sport SV Price Revised

The Range Rover Sport SV has also seen a downward revision, with prices cut from Rs 2.75 crore to Rs 2.35 crore.

The repositioning is expected to enhance its competitiveness in the luxury performance SUV segment.

What Stays Unchanged

Not all models are impacted by the FTA-linked repricing.

Prices of locally manufactured vehicles, including Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport, remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, Defender and Discovery models will continue at existing price levels, as they are manufactured in Slovakia and do not fall under the India-UK FTA framework.

Commenting on the development, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said the company is extending the benefits of the anticipated FTA to its customers.

He noted that the revised pricing of the SV range reflects a customer-first approach and is aimed at strengthening long-term relationships, while also making the SV portfolio more accessible.

While the immediate impact is limited to a few imported models, the repricing signals how the India-UK FTA could reshape pricing dynamics in the luxury automotive space.

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