Who Will Win Big? ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 Winners To Be Announced Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ABP LIVE Auto Awards judged a competitive, greener automotive industry.

Electric vehicles move mainstream with increasing sales and appeal.

CNG cars also rose in popularity, replacing traditional diesel vehicles.

The automobile industry is moving at a fast pace as is evident with the cars that we recently judged for our auto awards. In our fourth year, the ABP LIVE Auto Awards have never seen such fierce competition especially with carmakers bringing in their best technology and trying their best to differentiate in this cut throat competition.

For me and for the rest of the jury, it's clear that the automobile industry is moving towards a greener future which augurs well with our PMs vision for a greener India with more EVs and alternative sources to petrol or diesel. However, thanks to various changes even petrol cars are getting cleaner than ever with hybrid powertrains enhancing their fuel efficiency along with being more environmentally friendly.





EVs and Alternative Fuels Take Centre Stage

This year with nearly 20 cars to judge from, a lot of the new cars were EVs of all shapes and sizes. Electric cars have moved on from being a niche for the early adopters as they are knocking on the doors for mainstream success. EVs sales are growing day by day and car buyers are flocking to buy them thanks to lower running costs and the radical design seen with these cars.

Hence, this year, we have increased our EV categories to reflect this growing trend with a focus on key parameters including range but also value for money and practicality.

Not only EVs as CNG cars have also risen in popularity being cleaner and much more cost effective with diesels losing their sheen and that shows that along with electric cars, alternative sources like CNG will help in lowering our fuel bill.

Also Read : Who Will Win Big This Year? ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 Is Almost Here

Stay Tuned for the Winners

Stay tuned for today as we will reveal the winners of the ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 and only a select few cars and bikes will walk away with the coveted trophies.