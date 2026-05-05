Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission After 6 Months: Where Things Stand Right Now

8th Pay Commission After 6 Months: Where Things Stand Right Now

8th Pay Commission Alert: Six months after its formation, the 8th Pay Commission has entered a more active phase, with consultations, staff hiring and stakeholder discussions gaining momentum.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 8th Pay Commission hired staff, began stakeholder consultations.
  • NC-JCM submitted 51-page memorandum of employee demands.
  • Commission extends memorandum deadline; plans regional visits.

8th Pay Commission Alert: Six months after its formal constitution, the 8th Pay Commission has moved past its initial setup phase and is now entering a more active stage of consultations and groundwork. While progress is visible, the most decisive phase of the exercise is still ahead.

From Formation to Momentum

The Commission was formally set up on November 3, 2025, and has now completed roughly one-third of its mandated timeline for submitting recommendations.

With around 12 months still remaining, the process is currently in its early-to-mid phase, largely focused on consultations, data collection and engagement with stakeholders before concrete proposals begin to take shape.

April Marks Key Progress

The month of April saw a noticeable pickup in activity, indicating that the Commission’s work is gathering pace.

One of the first developments was the commencement of staff hiring on a contractual basis around April 10. This step is seen as essential for building the analytical and administrative capacity required for the extensive review process.

Shortly after, on April 14, the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), representing central government employees, submitted a detailed 51-page memorandum outlining key demands and expectations, reported India Today.

Also Read : No Hike in Petrol Prices, But Oil Firms Are Bleeding. Here’s Why

First Round of Stakeholder Talks

Towards the end of April, the Commission held its first formal consultations with NC-JCM representatives in Delhi.

The discussions, which took place between April 28 and April 30, marked the beginning of structured engagement between the Commission and employee groups.

During these meetings, a range of issues were raised, including revisions to pay structures, pension-related concerns and broader service conditions.

Consultation Phase Expands

The next major step in the process is the submission of memorandums by various stakeholders, with the deadline now extended to May 31, 2026.

This extension allows additional time for individuals and organisations to present their views and request meetings with the Commission.

Following the Delhi consultations, the Commission is also set to broaden its outreach through regional visits. It is scheduled to travel to Hyderabad on May 18-19, Srinagar from June 1 to June 4, and Ladakh on June 8, 2026.

Stakeholders have been asked to submit their memorandums and meeting requests through the official portal within the prescribed timelines.

A Gradual but Steady Process

At this stage, the overall pace of the Commission’s work can be described as measured rather than rapid.

Pay Commissions typically involve extensive analysis of salaries, pensions and allowances for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, making the process inherently time-intensive.

Also Read : Oil Falls Despite US-Iran War Fears: What’s Driving Prices Lower Now?

What to Expect Next

The coming months are expected to be crucial, with more rounds of consultations, data analysis and negotiations likely to shape the eventual recommendations.

For now, the six-month update indicates that while the groundwork is firmly in place, the final decisions, including any potential changes to pay, allowances or pensions, remain some distance away.

As the process moves forward, clarity on key outcomes will depend on how stakeholder inputs are evaluated and translated into policy recommendations.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the 8th Pay Commission formally constituted?

The 8th Pay Commission was formally constituted on November 3, 2025. It has now completed roughly one-third of its mandated timeline.

What key activities has the 8th Pay Commission undertaken recently?

In April, the Commission began staff hiring on a contractual basis and held its first formal consultations with the NC-JCM. The deadline for stakeholder memorandums has also been extended.

What is the current phase of the 8th Pay Commission's work?

The Commission is currently in its early-to-mid phase, focusing on consultations, data collection, and stakeholder engagement. The decisive phase of making concrete proposals is still ahead.

What is the deadline for stakeholders to submit memorandums to the 8th Pay Commission?

The deadline for stakeholders to submit their memorandums and meeting requests has been extended to May 31, 2026.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission Alert 8th Pay Commission Meeting
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
No Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How
No Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How
Personal Finance
Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE
Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 5): Metals Climb As Safe Haven, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 5): Metals Climb As Safe Haven, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Personal Finance
Struggling With Loans? Here’s How To Break Free From A Debt Trap
Drowning In Debt? These 5 Steps Can Help You Get Out Faster
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
POST-ELECTION IMPACT: BJP victory linked to reopening of Durga temple
Fact Check: Viral claim of Amit Shah-led BJP sweep in West Bengal is misleading
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget