2027 Hyundai Creta Spied: Next-Gen SUV Gets Bold New Design

Spy shots of the upcoming 2027 Hyundai Creta shows how the next generation of this popular SUV will take a radical turn. The new generation Creta would be much bigger and have a new design language which would be a big change over the current gen Creta.

The new Creta would be based on the new K3 platform which will bring better ride and handling plus more safety while it will be hybrid ready too. The new generation Creta looks bigger because it will be and would be much bigger than the current Creta while even being bigger than the new Seltos. The length of the new Creta could be around 4.5m.

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Design, Features and Powertrain Details

The new Creta will be having broad shoulders, flush door handles and slimmer DLRs plus headlamps. Based on the new Creta spy shots, the look would be much more premium and it will look like it belongs to a class higher.

The new Creta will also be expected to get healthy cladding, more ground clearance and larger wheels including 18inch ones on the standard Creta. It will also have more technology including a set of 12.3-inch screens plus an additional screen for the climate control while buttons would be retained too.

It will also have the latest Hyundai infotainment system from the Venue with more technology being added. The new Creta will also get a new steering wheel, new buttons and features like twin powered seats with ventilation, more voice commands plus even a boss mode which would be given for rear seat passengers.

The new Creta then would be luxurious, bigger and more roomy while having a 1.5l NA petrol and turbo plus a diesel while it could also come with a hybrid. Expect the new Creta to debut next year in India.