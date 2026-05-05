The 2027 Creta will feature a radical new design with broad shoulders, flush door handles, and slimmer DRLs and headlamps. It's expected to have a more premium look, appearing to belong to a higher vehicle class.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
2027 Hyundai Creta Spied: Next-Gen SUV Gets Bold New Design
Spy shots of the 2027 Hyundai Creta reveal a bigger SUV with a bold new design, more tech, hybrid-ready platform and a likely India debut next year.
- 2027 Hyundai Creta spy shots reveal radical redesign, larger size.
- New K3 platform promises improved ride, handling, and safety.
- Premium design features flush handles, slimmer lights, and larger wheels.
Spy shots of the upcoming 2027 Hyundai Creta shows how the next generation of this popular SUV will take a radical turn. The new generation Creta would be much bigger and have a new design language which would be a big change over the current gen Creta.
The new Creta would be based on the new K3 platform which will bring better ride and handling plus more safety while it will be hybrid ready too. The new generation Creta looks bigger because it will be and would be much bigger than the current Creta while even being bigger than the new Seltos. The length of the new Creta could be around 4.5m.
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Design, Features and Powertrain Details
The new Creta will be having broad shoulders, flush door handles and slimmer DLRs plus headlamps. Based on the new Creta spy shots, the look would be much more premium and it will look like it belongs to a class higher.
The new Creta will also be expected to get healthy cladding, more ground clearance and larger wheels including 18inch ones on the standard Creta. It will also have more technology including a set of 12.3-inch screens plus an additional screen for the climate control while buttons would be retained too.
It will also have the latest Hyundai infotainment system from the Venue with more technology being added. The new Creta will also get a new steering wheel, new buttons and features like twin powered seats with ventilation, more voice commands plus even a boss mode which would be given for rear seat passengers.
The new Creta then would be luxurious, bigger and more roomy while having a 1.5l NA petrol and turbo plus a diesel while it could also come with a hybrid. Expect the new Creta to debut next year in India.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key design changes expected in the 2027 Hyundai Creta?
How will the size of the new Hyundai Creta compare to the current model?
The next-generation Creta will be significantly bigger than the current model, potentially reaching around 4.5 meters in length. It will even be larger than the new Seltos.
What platform will the new Hyundai Creta be built on, and what benefits does it offer?
The new Creta will be based on the K3 platform. This will bring improvements in ride and handling, enhanced safety features, and hybrid readiness.
What interior technology and features can we expect in the 2027 Hyundai Creta?
Expect advanced technology like twin 12.3-inch screens, a dedicated climate control screen, and retained physical buttons. Features such as ventilated powered seats, enhanced voice commands, and a 'boss mode' for rear passengers are also anticipated.