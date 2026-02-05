Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hyundai Creta Reboot: New Platform, Hybrid Power, And Muscular Stance

Hyundai Creta Reboot: New Platform, Hybrid Power, And Muscular Stance

The all new Creta importantly will gain a new design language which is more boxy as well as muscular. The SUV will have a tougher look and would be sitting taller as well.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hyundai is putting together the all new third generation Creta and this would be a reboot of the wildly popular SUV with a new platform as well as more technology. It will share the new platform as seen with the Kia Seltos and would be longer in length along with having a longer wheelbase too for more space.

The all new Creta importantly will gain a new design language which is more boxy as well as muscular. The SUV will have a tougher look and would be sitting taller as well. The all new K3 platform will mean flexible packaging, hybrid powertrain and plus better safety.

Design, Platform and Interior Changes

We expect the Creta to be longer than the current model while having a look which is more squarish plus having the latest design language from Hyundai which also turns to boxy designs for their SUVs. Much like the new Nexo SUV as seen here.


Hyundai Creta Reboot: New Platform, Hybrid Power, And Muscular Stance

The interior would be all new with expectations of no less than three screens plus dual powered seats as well while there would be an increase in wheelbase along with new seats. The technology would be changed too with the new Hyundai infotainment system.

Powertrain and Launch Timeline

The new Creta will debut with a hybrid powertrain plus petrol and diesel will remain along with automatic options in all of the engines. The all new Creta is still some time away and we can expect a launch by end of 2027 probably amongst the many promised by Hyundai India.

Along with the new Creta, Hyundai is working on several new models for India including newer SUVs below the Creta and an MPV plus an off-roader as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's new with the third-generation Hyundai Creta?

The all-new Creta features a new platform, a more muscular and boxy design, and advanced technology. It will also be longer with a longer wheelbase for increased interior space.

What kind of powertrain options will the new Creta have?

The new Creta will offer a hybrid powertrain, alongside existing petrol and diesel options. Automatic transmission will be available across all engines.

When is the new Hyundai Creta expected to launch in India?

The launch of the all-new Creta is still some time away, with an expected release by the end of 2027.

What changes can be expected inside the new Creta's interior?

The interior will be completely redesigned, featuring at least three screens, dual powered seats, and new seating. It will also incorporate Hyundai's latest infotainment system.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
