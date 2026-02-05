The all-new Creta features a new platform, a more muscular and boxy design, and advanced technology. It will also be longer with a longer wheelbase for increased interior space.
Hyundai Creta Reboot: New Platform, Hybrid Power, And Muscular Stance
Hyundai is putting together the all new third generation Creta and this would be a reboot of the wildly popular SUV with a new platform as well as more technology. It will share the new platform as seen with the Kia Seltos and would be longer in length along with having a longer wheelbase too for more space.
Design, Platform and Interior Changes
We expect the Creta to be longer than the current model while having a look which is more squarish plus having the latest design language from Hyundai which also turns to boxy designs for their SUVs. Much like the new Nexo SUV as seen here.
The interior would be all new with expectations of no less than three screens plus dual powered seats as well while there would be an increase in wheelbase along with new seats. The technology would be changed too with the new Hyundai infotainment system.
Powertrain and Launch Timeline
The new Creta will debut with a hybrid powertrain plus petrol and diesel will remain along with automatic options in all of the engines. The all new Creta is still some time away and we can expect a launch by end of 2027 probably amongst the many promised by Hyundai India.
Along with the new Creta, Hyundai is working on several new models for India including newer SUVs below the Creta and an MPV plus an off-roader as well.
