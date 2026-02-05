Hyundai Creta Reboot: New Platform, Hybrid Power, And Muscular Stance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hyundai is putting together the all new third generation Creta and this would be a reboot of the wildly popular SUV with a new platform as well as more technology. It will share the new platform as seen with the Kia Seltos and would be longer in length along with having a longer wheelbase too for more space.

The all new Creta importantly will gain a new design language which is more boxy as well as muscular. The SUV will have a tougher look and would be sitting taller as well. The all new K3 platform will mean flexible packaging, hybrid powertrain and plus better safety.

Design, Platform and Interior Changes

We expect the Creta to be longer than the current model while having a look which is more squarish plus having the latest design language from Hyundai which also turns to boxy designs for their SUVs. Much like the new Nexo SUV as seen here.





The interior would be all new with expectations of no less than three screens plus dual powered seats as well while there would be an increase in wheelbase along with new seats. The technology would be changed too with the new Hyundai infotainment system.

Powertrain and Launch Timeline

The new Creta will debut with a hybrid powertrain plus petrol and diesel will remain along with automatic options in all of the engines. The all new Creta is still some time away and we can expect a launch by end of 2027 probably amongst the many promised by Hyundai India.

Along with the new Creta, Hyundai is working on several new models for India including newer SUVs below the Creta and an MPV plus an off-roader as well.