Nissan's first product launch this year will be the Gravite MPV. It will be a compact MPV and Nissan's offering based on the Triber.
Nissan Gravite India Launch: Expected Price, Engine Options, Features
While the silhouette looks to be the same the design would be different in teams of the front end along with minor details.
Nissan will launch it's first product for this year and this would be the Gravite MPV. To be launched before the Tekton SUV, the Gravite would be a compact MPV and it is Nissan's version of the Triber. While the silhouette looks to be the same the design would be different in teams of the front end along with minor details. Overall, the Gravite will look different from the Triber with a new look front end.
This car would be one of the three launches which would be coming to India from Nissan.
Features and Interior Details
The Gravite will come with features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus an 8inch touchscreen along with cruise control, 6 airbags plus more. We expect features to be similar to the facelifted Triber while the interiors would be tweaked to be a bit different.
Engine Options and Expected Pricing
The engine line-up would be the same which means a 1.0 NA engine which will come with manual and automatic gearbox options in form of an AMT gearbox. The Gravite would not be coming with a turbo petrol though and would be limited to a naturally aspirated petrol engine while a CNG option could be provided.
We expect prices of the Gravite to be around Rs 6 lakh starting which would make it one of the most affordable compact MPVs and that would be the key to it's appeal. Expect more details to come soon leading upto to the launch
