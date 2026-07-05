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English NewsAutoMumbai Rains: Best Big SUVs For Water Wading On Flooded Roads

Mumbai Rains: Best Big SUVs For Water Wading On Flooded Roads

Top monsoon-ready SUVs like MG Majestor, Jeep Wrangler, Fortuner and Thar Roxx offer strong water wading ability for flooded roads.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MG Majestor leads with 810mm water wading capacity for floods.
  • Jeep Wrangler (760mm) and Fortuner (700mm) handle challenging terrains.
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx 650mm wading, most affordable in lineup.

Rains are here and the inevitable flooded roads are here as well which brings into the focus of water wading for SUVs. Here are some of the best ones which are monsoon ready being more hardcore SUVs. Although we recommend being careful when going over flooded roads also! 

MG Majestor

The big MG Majestor has the highest water wading capacity with its impressive 810mm wading capacity. This is seriously high and enables you to clear flooded roads. The big SUV comes with a diesel engine and has 4x4 too while it also has a lot of features. The Majestor with its size is also one of the biggest SUVs around and has a massive road presence.

Jeep Wrangler 

The Wrangler is a tough SUV and it's 760mm water wading capacity means it will go through some seriously flooded roads as well. The Wrangler is built for offroad and has a classic stance which hasn't changed while updated is the features list and a premium interior but it is still a hardcore SUV.

Mumbai Rains: Best Big SUVs For Water Wading On Flooded Roads

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The popular SUV from Mahindra also makes a case for itself with the Roxx having a water wading capacity of 650mm. The Roxx has ample ground clearance and it stands tall which means clearing flooded roads is easy for this SUV which is also the most affordable in this line-up. The Roxx comes with diesel and petrol engines as well along with 4x4.


Mumbai Rains: Best Big SUVs For Water Wading On Flooded Roads

Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner is known for its reliability, toughness and it's ability to handle any terrain while also having the trademark road presence. The water wading capacity of the Fortuner remains a strong 700mm which means it will take care of flooded roads as well. Coupled with its legendary reliability and it's an SUV which can go through the worst that you can throw at it.

Mumbai Rains: Best Big SUVs For Water Wading On Flooded Roads

 

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUVs Water Wading Capacity Monsoon Driving Off-Road Vehicles
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