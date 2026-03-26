Do Diesels Still Make Sense? Mercedes G450d Review Answers

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With EVs and hybrids being the talk of the town, you could be forgiven that diesels even exist. However, even in the luxury space big diesels are sought after with Mercedes-Benz particularly having a long range of them spread throughout its entire product range. Plus with diesels like the one on the G450d you don't even remember your driving one since it is so quiet.

The G450d uses a more powerful version of the straight six cylinder turbo diesel which makes 367hp and 750Nm of torque. This makes it more powerful than the earlier G400d or the G350d while just trailing the petrol G63 which gets a V8 engine. As a result this diesel not only is silent but also quick with a 0-100 km/h time of under 6 seconds.





Performance and Driving Experience

However, beyond the numbers the performance is strong with torque served up instantly and it rockets forward. Despite its huge size and weight, the G450d is fast and with smaller wheels than a G63, the ride quality is better here which means it is a go anywhere super luxury SUV provided you are brave enough to take a Rs 3cr SUV offroad. If you are though, the G450d rewards you as it just feels indestructible. What also feels good is the small details.

You have to climb in and the door locks shut like a bank vault with a loud noise. The interiors are luxurious and now come with a few modern tweaks including a large touchscreen while having luxuries like massage seats, nappa leather, Burmester audio system and more.





Luxury, Practicality and Price

It's not a hugely spacious car but the G450d isn't meant for rational luxury SUV buying- the GLS is for that instead you enjoy the superstar status, the tough build quality unlike any other and the strong performance of the diesel engine. Unlike the EV G580 or the G63, you have better fuel efficiency too and more range at around 8kmpl. At Rs 3 crore the G450d is wildly expensive but you buy the car for its unique abilities and the image plus the looks. Plus in diesel form it is arguably more practical for our roads as well. Diesel still makes sense for big beasts like this.





What We Like and Dislike

What we like- Build quality, performance, looks, luxury, offroad ability

What we don't like- Price, rear seat space