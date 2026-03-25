Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Bigger Update, Launch Around The Corner

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Volkswagen will launch the new Taigun facelift in India shortly. Just like the Skoda Kushaq facelift which was launched recently, the new Taigun facelift will be a comprehensive change and will get mechanical updates too.

Design, Features and Mechanical Updates

The new Taigun will get styling changes at the front and rear plus new alloy wheels. On the inside the new Taigun will feature new features including a panoramic sunroof, a rear massager and new infotainment features.

The other big change mechanically would be the addition of an 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the old 6 speed automatic on the 1.0 TSI. The 1.5 TSI will continue with a 7 speed DSG although whether it can be offered with a manual gearbox remains to be seen.

Variants, Pricing and Launch Timeline

The Taigun compact SUV will also get different variants with more features not being bundled in. The new Taigun is a crucial product for Volkswagen in India and this update aims at increasing volumes of this SUV.

We expect a launch of the facelifted Taigun within a few days time with a price announcement as well. We expect competitive pricing for the car given the competition it has too.

The new Taigun will also be offered with new colour options and will be a major facelift for the car- the most comprehensive one since launch. Expect more details on the new Taigun soon leading upto it's launch.