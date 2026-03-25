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HomeAutoVolkswagen Taigun Facelift: Bigger Update, Launch Around The Corner

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Bigger Update, Launch Around The Corner

On the inside the new Taigun will feature new features including a panoramic sunroof, a rear massager and new infotainment features.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Volkswagen will launch the new Taigun facelift in India shortly. Just like the Skoda Kushaq facelift which was launched recently, the new Taigun facelift will be a comprehensive change and will get mechanical updates too.

Design, Features and Mechanical Updates

The new Taigun will get styling changes at the front and rear plus new alloy wheels. On the inside the new Taigun will feature new features including a panoramic sunroof, a rear massager and new infotainment features.

The other big change mechanically would be the addition of an 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the old 6 speed automatic on the 1.0 TSI. The 1.5 TSI will continue with a 7 speed DSG although whether it can be offered with a manual gearbox remains to be seen.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Bigger Update, Launch Around The Corner

Variants, Pricing and Launch Timeline

The Taigun compact SUV will also get different variants with more features not being bundled in. The new Taigun is a crucial product for Volkswagen in India and this update aims at increasing volumes of this SUV.

We expect a launch of the facelifted Taigun within a few days time with a price announcement as well. We expect competitive pricing for the car given the competition it has too.

The new Taigun will also be offered with new colour options and will be a major facelift for the car- the most comprehensive one since launch. Expect more details on the new Taigun soon leading upto it's launch.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new Volkswagen Taigun facelift be launched in India?

The new Volkswagen Taigun facelift is expected to launch in India within a few days.

What are the mechanical updates for the new Taigun facelift?

The 1.0 TSI engine will now feature an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, replacing the previous 6-speed automatic.

What new interior features can be expected in the Taigun facelift?

The new Taigun will include a panoramic sunroof, a rear massager, and updated infotainment features.

Will the Taigun facelift have any design changes?

Yes, the new Taigun will feature styling updates at the front and rear, along with new alloy wheels and new color options.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Volkswagen Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
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