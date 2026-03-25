Chery iCar V23 To Rival Thar Electric On 2027

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JSW Motors is preparing a large onslaught of new machines for the Indian market and the Jetour T2 is the start as it has a whole army of new cars waiting for us.

Comparison

In terms of the volume, the Chery iCar would be interesting since it would be a four metre plus electric SUV which would rival the electric Thar. That said, the V23 is expected to come before the electric Thar in India.

The proportions are mini G Wagon with a cute but butch design and it has square boxy looks. There is a space to store the charging cables as well while it is tall, small and kind of like a Jimny rival.





The round headlamps are cool and the V23 will have large wheels too.

For India, the V23 will have an obvious JSW badge rather than Chery badging with some changes as well. This would be a pure electric SUV and will be coming with single as well as dual motor configurations.

The range is expected to top out at 500km while the interiors would be funky but reasonably spacious too.

The V23 will be slotted within the competitive Rs 15-25 lakh space and would be a boxy off-roader aimed at electric lifestyle enthusiast car buyers.

This car would also be the major volume spinner for JSW and this car will further help the carmaker expand its operations in India.

Spotted testing in India, the iCar V23 will be an interesting new car to look out for but it is still some time away with a launch by 2027 and at least with the T2 settling down first.