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HomeAutoChery iCar V23 To Rival Thar Electric On 2027

Chery iCar V23 To Rival Thar Electric On 2027

In terms of the volume, the Chery iCar would be interesting since it would be a four metre plus electric SUV which would rival the electric Thar.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
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JSW Motors is preparing a large onslaught of new machines for the Indian market and the Jetour T2 is the start as it has a whole army of new cars waiting for us. 

Comparison

In terms of the volume, the Chery iCar would be interesting since it would be a four metre plus electric SUV which would rival the electric Thar. That said, the V23 is expected to come before the electric Thar in India. 

The proportions are mini G Wagon with a cute but butch design and it has square boxy looks. There is a space to store the charging cables as well while it is tall, small and kind of like a Jimny rival. 


Chery iCar V23 To Rival Thar Electric On 2027

The round headlamps are cool and the V23 will have large wheels too. 

For India, the V23 will have an obvious JSW badge rather than Chery badging with some changes as well. This would be a pure electric SUV and will be coming with single as well as dual motor configurations. 

The range is expected to top out at 500km while the interiors would be funky but reasonably spacious too. 

The V23 will be slotted within the competitive Rs 15-25 lakh space and would be a boxy off-roader aimed at electric lifestyle enthusiast car buyers. 

This car would also be the major volume spinner for JSW and this car will further help the carmaker expand its operations in India. 

Spotted testing in India, the iCar V23 will be an interesting new car to look out for but it is still some time away with a launch by 2027 and at least with the T2 settling down first. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected launch timeframe for the Chery iCar V23 in India?

The Chery iCar V23 is still some time away, with a launch expected by 2027. JSW Motors wants to let the T2 settle in the market first.

What is the design inspiration for the Chery iCar V23?

The V23 has a design reminiscent of a mini G Wagon with cute yet butch, square, and boxy looks, similar to a Jimny rival.

What are the expected powertrain options and range for the Chery iCar V23 in India?

The V23 will be a pure electric SUV offered with single and dual motor configurations. Its range is anticipated to reach up to 500km.

What is the anticipated price range for the Chery iCar V23 in India?

The Chery iCar V23 is expected to be priced competitively within the Rs 15-25 lakh bracket in India.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
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Chery ICar V23 Thar Electric 2027
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