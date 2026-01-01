Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India's Favourite Compact SUV In 2025, Creta Now Braces For New Rivals

The Creta in total has sold more than 2 lakh units in 2025 which is the first time that a 4m plus SUV has achieved that feat.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Demand for compact SUVs have flown though the roof and SUV sales have increased year on year. However, the best selling SUV of India in the 4m plus segment has been the Hyundai Creta where the car has been selling around 550 units per day. The Creta in total has sold more than 2 lakh units in 2025 which is the first time that a 4m plus SUV has achieved that feat.

What Is Driving Creta Sales

For the Creta, the diesel variant has been one of the most popular where 44 percent sales have been for the diesel which indicates that diesel still has demand. The sunroof equipped variants of the Creta has also sold around 70 percent. A sizeable chunk of the new car buyers have also been first time car owners.


This indicates that a small car or compact car is no longer the usual route for buying a first car while premium cars are now more in demand. The Indian car buyer is ready to splurge as seen by the sales as the Creta isn't a very affordable car as the price range is between Rs 10-20 lakh and not below Rs 10 lakh.

Rising Competition Ahead

The Creta in its current generation form has managed to increase sales after the launch of the facelift version. That said, competition is at an all time high now with various new entrants coming in which means it will be interesting to see how the Creta maintains its leadership position by next year with a raft of new rivals.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Compact Suv Creta
