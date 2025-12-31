7 Car Brands Announce Price Hike From January 1-Check Full List

Several automobile manufacturers operating in India have announced price increases across their vehicle portfolios starting January 1, 2026. The hikes, confirmed by both mass-market and luxury brands, come amid rising input costs, higher logistics expenses and continued pressure from currency fluctuations. While the extent of the increase varies by manufacturer and model, buyers can expect prices to rise by up to a few percentage points. The announcements have prompted potential customers to reassess purchase timelines ahead of the new year.

Which Automakers Have Announced Price Increases

Mercedes-Benz India: Price hike of up to 2% across models, including C-Class, E-Class, GLC and GLE. Effective from January 1, 2026.

BMW India: Additional price increase of around 2% across the lineup. Applies to models such as the 3 Series, X1, X3 and 5 Series.

BYD India: Confirmed price revision from January 2026. Models affected include Atto 3 and Seal. Exact hike yet to be disclosed.

MG Motor India: Prices to rise by up to 2%. Affects models including Hector, Astor, Comet EV and ZS EV.

Nissan Motor India: Price hike of up to 3%. Applies to Magnite and other models.

Renault India: Prices to increase by up to 2%. Covers models such as Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

Hyundai Motor India: Announced hike of around 0.6%. Applies across the product range, including Creta, Venue, Verna and i20.

Honda Cars India: Price revision confirmed from January 2026. Expected to impact City and Amaze. Percentage increase not specified.

Why Prices Are Going Up

Automakers have attributed the price hikes to a combination of factors that have impacted production costs throughout the year. Rising prices of raw materials and components, higher transportation and logistics costs, and unfavourable foreign exchange movements have been cited as key reasons.

Manufacturers have stated that despite efforts to absorb costs internally, passing on a portion of the burden to consumers has become unavoidable. The increases are expected to apply across variants, though the exact impact will differ depending on the model and fuel type.

What It Means For Buyers

The price hikes will affect both entry-level and premium vehicles, making cars marginally more expensive from January 2026. Industry observers note that while the increases may influence short-term buying decisions, demand is expected to remain steady.

Customers planning to purchase a new vehicle may benefit from finalising bookings before the revised prices take effect, as dealerships are likely to honour current pricing for orders placed ahead of the deadline.