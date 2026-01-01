Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Renault Duster India Launch: Panoramic Sunroof, Feature Upgrades Expected

The Duster is sold as a Dacia abroad and is a mass market brand while in India, the Duster will compete with premium compact SUVs.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Renault is all set to unveil the all new Duster in India and it will get India specific changes. The Duster is sold as a Dacia abroad and is a mass market brand while in India, the Duster will compete with premium compact SUVs. The Duster in India as a result will get changes with its looks and features.

Notably the styling will get a tweak when compared to the international version. We expect new headlamps, new DRLs and a slightly different bumper design. The proportions are tough and muscular like the international Duster while that would be its key design ethos.

Size, Design and Interior Updates

Size wise the new Duster will be alongside rivals in being above 4m and will be as big as rivals like the Hyundai Creta plus the Tata Sierra. Even the rear styling will have a connected LED lighting set-up.


Renault will tweak the interiors as well which means the new Duster could get a different colour scheme and a new look cabin. We also expect features like a panoramic sunroof given the fact that almost all new SUVs in this segment have it plus additional features like a 360 degree camera, ADAS and more. There will be a detailed digital cluster as well.

Powertrain Options and India Launch Timeline

We can expect twin petrol powertrains while no diesel would be offered. The new Duster could get the Kiger 1.0l turbo petrol as a range starter while there would be a more powerful 1.3l turbo petrol as well with automatic options in all of the engines.


The new Duster would be revealed on 26th January and would be an important model for India given that the older Duster was quite popular.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Renault Renault Duster Duster Review
