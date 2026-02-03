Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





China has announced a sweeping change to vehicle design rules that will reshape the look of future cars on its roads. From January 1, 2027, hidden or "flush" car door handles, a minimalist feature made popular by electric vehicle makers, will no longer be permitted on newly sold models, as authorities seek to prioritise safety over sleek aesthetics.

The new regulations were unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Monday (Feb 2). Under the updated framework, all passenger vehicles will be required to feature both interior and exterior mechanical door releases. Models that have already received approval for launch will be granted an additional two years to comply with the new standards, reported Channel News Asia.

According to the ministry, the revised rules are designed to "improve the level of automotive safety design" amid mounting concerns that certain modern door systems may compromise emergency access during accidents.

From Design Statement to Safety Question

Hidden door handles, often referred to as electronic or flush handles, fold seamlessly into the body of the vehicle. While in motion, they sit flush with the car’s exterior, reducing aerodynamic drag and offering a marginal efficiency gain. The feature first gained global attention when Tesla introduced it with the launch of the Model S in 2012.

Over the past decade, the design has become a hallmark of premium electric vehicles, symbolising futuristic engineering and minimalist styling. In China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market, dozens of domestic brands adopted the concept, not only for aesthetics but also for improved airflow and energy efficiency.

However, safety concerns have increasingly overshadowed the design benefits.

Concerns Rise After High-Profile Incidents

Debate intensified following a widely reported incident in October in the southwestern city of Chengdu. Rescuers were seen struggling to open the doors of a burning Xiaomi electric vehicle after a crash. The driver, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, died in the accident.

Although investigations into such incidents often involve multiple factors, the episode raised public questions about whether electronically operated door systems remain accessible during emergencies, particularly if power systems fail or vehicles sustain structural damage.

Authorities appear to have taken note.

Under the new rules, all doors except the tailgate "shall be equipped with a mechanical release exterior door handle". In addition, interior door handles must be more clearly visible, with permanent graphic markings required to improve usability in low-visibility or high-stress situations.

Safety First in the World’s Largest EV Market

China’s automotive sector has grown at extraordinary speed, especially in electric mobility. The country is now the largest EV market globally, with domestic brands expanding aggressively into overseas markets.

Recent statistics show that Chinese manufacturer BYD sold more electric vehicles than Tesla last year, overtaking the US pioneer in annual EV sales for the first time. The shift underscores China’s growing dominance in the electric mobility space, and suggests that regulatory decisions made in Beijing may influence global design trends.

By introducing mandatory mechanical releases, regulators are signalling that safety considerations must evolve alongside technological innovation.

What Happens Next?

The phased implementation gives automakers time to adjust. From January 1, 2027, all new vehicles must comply. Models already approved for market launch have a two-year grace period to meet the updated requirements.

For consumers, the change may subtly alter the visual identity of future vehicles sold in China. For manufacturers, it signals the need to revisit design priorities and potentially re-engineer door systems to incorporate clearly defined mechanical overrides.

In an industry racing towards automation and electrification, the message from regulators is clear: innovation must not outpace safety.