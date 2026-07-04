The flagship 08 Seal EV sedan promises over 900km range. The entry variant offers a 775km range, while the AWD model has less range.
Flagship BYD Seal 08 EV Has Over 900Km Range!
The AWD model has less range than the long range single motor model but you get more performance with 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.
- BYD Seal 08 EV sedan boasts over 900km range.
- It offers luxury interior, dual motor, advanced charging.
- Targeted for China, not entering the Indian market currently.
Meet the flagship 08 Seal EV sedan that promises over 900km range yet the price if imported would not be far off from the current Seal sedan.
The 08 sedan looks premium and has a typical sedan look.
BYD Seal 08 EV Features
The entry variant has a 775km range while there is a top-end dual motor version too.
The AWD model has less range than the long range single motor model but you get more performance with 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.
It also uses a multi layer paint finish similar to luxury cars as well for a greater paint finish.
The interior also uses zero gravity seats, plusher materials and the cabin is very premium as well.
The features include heating, massage and electric seating.
Flash Charging
With flash charging it will be able to charge in a few minutes too.
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Self Parking
Other features include Lidar and self parking.
Why Is The Seal 08 Not Coming To India?
The massive sedan isn't coming to India with our lack of demand for them.
The large luxury sedan is still preferred for buyers in China and other markets while BYD shows its flagship sedan can compete with the best of luxury cars.
It is large in size too and is bigger than other electric sedans.
The Seal 08 is for the Chinese market mostly but the specifications beat other sedans in terms of range or luxury.
It will not come to India for now for sure.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the maximum range of the 08 Seal EV sedan?
Will the BYD Seal 08 EV sedan be available in India?
No, the BYD Seal 08 EV sedan is not coming to India. It is primarily targeted at the Chinese market due to lack of demand for such sedans in India.
What advanced features does the Seal 08 EV interior offer?
The interior of the Seal 08 EV features zero gravity seats, plusher materials, and a premium cabin. It also includes heating, massage, and electric seating.
What are some of the advanced technological features of the BYD Seal 08 EV?
The Seal 08 EV includes advanced features such as Lidar and self-parking. It also supports flash charging, enabling it to charge in a few minutes.