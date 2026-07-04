Flagship BYD Seal 08 EV Has Over 900Km Range!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BYD Seal 08 EV sedan boasts over 900km range.

It offers luxury interior, dual motor, advanced charging.

Targeted for China, not entering the Indian market currently.

Meet the flagship 08 Seal EV sedan that promises over 900km range yet the price if imported would not be far off from the current Seal sedan.

The 08 sedan looks premium and has a typical sedan look.

BYD Seal 08 EV Features

The entry variant has a 775km range while there is a top-end dual motor version too.





The AWD model has less range than the long range single motor model but you get more performance with 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

It also uses a multi layer paint finish similar to luxury cars as well for a greater paint finish.

The interior also uses zero gravity seats, plusher materials and the cabin is very premium as well.

The features include heating, massage and electric seating.

Flash Charging

With flash charging it will be able to charge in a few minutes too.

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Self Parking

Other features include Lidar and self parking.

Why Is The Seal 08 Not Coming To India?

The massive sedan isn't coming to India with our lack of demand for them.

The large luxury sedan is still preferred for buyers in China and other markets while BYD shows its flagship sedan can compete with the best of luxury cars.

It is large in size too and is bigger than other electric sedans.





The Seal 08 is for the Chinese market mostly but the specifications beat other sedans in terms of range or luxury.

It will not come to India for now for sure.

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