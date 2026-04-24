BMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMW F 450 GS launched, entering mass premium segment.

Three variants available, priced from Rs 4.7-5.3 lakh.

New liquid-cooled engine offers improved performance and torque.

The much awaited F 450 GS has finally been launched and it was one of the most talked about launches since it was BMW's entry into the mass premium segment while replacing the previous GS. There are three variants: Base, Exclusive and Trophy while prices start at Rs 4.7 lakh while going all the way to Rs 5.3 lakh.

The Base and Exclusive variants come with a Cosmic Black Color scheme while the GS Trophy variant is available with a Racing Blue Metallic while further coming in red and white accents. The tank cover on the GS Trophy meanwhile is finished in Snaefell white while on rest there is matt black.





The talking point is the two-cylinder inline engine which is liquid cooled while developing 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. This is an important change which brings in more effortless cruising, better performance and torque over the earlier one cylinder.





The base does not get the Shift Assistant Pro feature which is from the Exclusive variant. This is for clutchless shifts and there is also the Easy Ride Clutch which is a centrifugal clutch which removes the risk of stalling.





There are also four riding modes: 'Rain', 'Road', 'Enduro' and ‘Enduro Pro’. The ‘Enduro Pro’ mode is built for off-road. The feature set for the bike includes a 6.5-inch TFT display with Pure Ride Screen’ and ‘Sport Screen’ plus a USB-C socket in the handlebar area.

Between the variants, the Trophy is the most desirable while being the most expensive too while Exclusive gets a fair bit of equipment.





What We Think

This bike is a lot closer to the flagship BMW GS models both in looks and now gets more performance. The styling is more grown up and has the typical BMW GS look to it.

Manufactured in India by TVS, this baby GS is indeed well priced for what it offers including more tech while the quality is there to see. We feel it's a good value bike and take the fight to Royal Enfield and others with more quality.





It is not a hardcore ADV but is a great premium bike for those looking for a quality laden offering with a mix of on-road and off-road. While being a bit pricier, the overall value quotient is there and it is a much more rounded offering than the previous GS models.



