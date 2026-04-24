Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoBMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

BMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

BMW F 450 GS enters the mass premium segment with a new twin-cylinder engine, improved performance and features.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BMW F 450 GS launched, entering mass premium segment.
  • Three variants available, priced from Rs 4.7-5.3 lakh.
  • New liquid-cooled engine offers improved performance and torque.

The much awaited F 450 GS has finally been launched and it was one of the most talked about launches since it was BMW's entry into the mass premium segment while replacing the previous GS. There are three variants: Base, Exclusive and Trophy while prices start at Rs 4.7 lakh while going all the way to Rs 5.3 lakh.

The Base and Exclusive variants come with a Cosmic Black Color scheme while the GS Trophy variant is available with a Racing Blue Metallic while further coming in red and white accents. The tank cover on the GS Trophy meanwhile is finished in Snaefell white while on rest there is matt black.


BMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

The talking point is the two-cylinder inline engine which is liquid cooled while developing 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. This is an important change which brings in more effortless cruising, better performance and torque over the earlier one cylinder.


BMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

The base does not get the Shift Assistant Pro feature which is from the Exclusive variant. This is for clutchless shifts and there is also the Easy Ride Clutch which is a centrifugal clutch which removes the risk of stalling.


BMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

There are also four riding modes: 'Rain', 'Road', 'Enduro' and ‘Enduro Pro’. The ‘Enduro Pro’ mode is built for off-road. The feature set for the bike includes a 6.5-inch TFT display with Pure Ride Screen’ and ‘Sport Screen’ plus a USB-C socket in the handlebar area.

Between the variants, the Trophy is the most desirable while being the most expensive too while Exclusive gets a fair bit of equipment.


BMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

What We Think

This bike is a lot closer to the flagship BMW GS models both in looks and now gets more performance. The styling is more grown up and has the typical BMW GS look to it.

Manufactured in India by TVS, this baby GS is indeed well priced for what it offers including more tech while the quality is there to see. We feel it's a good value bike and take the fight to Royal Enfield and others with more quality.


BMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

It is not a hardcore ADV but is a great premium bike for those looking for a quality laden offering with a mix of on-road and off-road. While being a bit pricier, the overall value quotient is there and it is a much more rounded offering than the previous GS models.


BMW F 450 GS First Look Review: Premium ADV At Rs 4.7 Lakh, Worth It?

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the different variants of the F 450 GS available and their price range?

The F 450 GS is available in three variants: Base, Exclusive, and Trophy. Prices start at Rs 4.7 lakh and go up to Rs 5.3 lakh.

What are the color options for the F 450 GS variants?

The Base and Exclusive variants come in Cosmic Black. The GS Trophy variant is available in Racing Blue Metallic with red and white accents, and a Snaefell white tank cover.

What is the engine specification of the F 450 GS?

It features a liquid-cooled, two-cylinder inline engine producing 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm.

What are the key features offered in the F 450 GS?

Features include four riding modes (Rain, Road, Enduro, Enduro Pro), a 6.5-inch TFT display with different screen options, and a USB-C socket.

What sets the F 450 GS apart from its predecessor and competitors?

This 'baby GS' offers improved performance, updated styling closer to flagship models, and good quality for its price point, making it a strong competitor in the premium segment.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
BMW BMW F 450 GS Bmw F 450 Gs Review
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Tesla Model Y L First Review: 5 Things We Learnt 
Tesla Model Y L First Review: 5 Things We Learnt 
Auto
Big Price Shift For Mini SUV: Countryman Could Get Rs 10 Lakh Cheaper
Big Price Shift For Mini SUV: Countryman Could Get Rs 10 Lakh Cheaper
Auto
BMW F 450 GS Vs G310 GS: What’s Changed And What’s Better
BMW F 450 GS Vs G310 GS: What’s Changed And What’s Better
Auto
Elon Musk’s Tesla May Have Saved $400 Million In US Taxes Using Offshore Profit Shifting: Report
Elon Musk’s Tesla May Have Saved $400 Million In US Taxes Using Offshore Profit Shifting: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Civilizational War in Bengal—Deciphering the Battle of Symbols and Identity
CEASEFIRE: Trump Extends Israel-Lebanon Truce by 3 Weeks,
Record Voting Surge: Bengal Hits 92.88% and Tamil Nadu 85.15%, Sparks Political Debate Nationwide
Breaking World: Beirut journalists protest after female reporter killed in Israel strike
Global Crisis: US-Iran Hormuz standoff deepens despite ceasefire, protests surge in Tehran
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget