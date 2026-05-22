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HomeAutoNew VinFast VF8 May Become The Brand’s Most Premium SUV In India

New VinFast VF8 May Become The Brand’s Most Premium SUV In India

The new design is a big change and looks sporty with the sharper new headlamp design which is linked to the V shaped light signature.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 22 May 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vinfast unveils new VF8 SUV, replacing previous generation model.
  • New VF8 boasts 60.13 kWh battery, 228bhp motor, 500km range.
  • Exterior features sharp headlamps, V-shaped lighting; interior gets updated display.

Vinfast has globally revealed it's new VF8 SUV and this new generation model replaces the earlier VF8 which was sold in global markets. The VF8 slots above the VF7 and now gets a sleek new look plus a new interior.

The new VF8 has a 60.13 kWh battery pack with an electric motor at the front axle which develops 228bhp while the range claimed is 500km.

Design and Interior Updates

The new design is a big change and looks sporty with the sharper new headlamp design which is linked to the V shaped light signature. The blacked out trim, wheel arches and those 19 inch alloys further add presence. The rear too has the V shaped lighting effect and has a sloping rear end.

The dimensions of the VF8 stand at 4701mm along with a ground clearance of 170mm. The interior too has a new look including a new digital driver display along with a new two spoke steering wheel. The touchscreen is a 12.9 inch unit.


New VinFast VF8 May Become The Brand’s Most Premium SUV In India

Features and India Prospects

Features include dual zone climate control, 8 speaker audio system, ADAS, 360 degree camera and more. Being a large EV above the VF7, the new VF8 could be an interesting flagship if launched in India. We think it should, given the styling, interior and the ample range.


New VinFast VF8 May Become The Brand’s Most Premium SUV In India

Vinfast currently has the VF7 and VF6 plus recently launched its new MPV 7 in the Indian market with more new products on its way.

Also Read : Jeep Gets A Desi Touch As Tata To Help Develop New SUV

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key upgrades in the new VinFast VF8 SUV?

The new VF8 features a sleek design with sharper headlamps and a V-shaped light signature. It also boasts a redesigned interior with a new digital driver display and a 12.9-inch touchscreen.

What is the battery and range of the new VinFast VF8?

The new VF8 is equipped with a 60.13 kWh battery pack and an electric motor producing 228bhp. It claims an impressive electric range of 500km.

What are the dimensions and ground clearance of the VF8?

The VinFast VF8 measures 4701mm in length and has a ground clearance of 170mm, giving it a substantial presence.

What features are included in the new VinFast VF8?

The VF8 comes equipped with dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker audio system, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera, among other features.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Vinfast Vinfast Vf8 VF8
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