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HomeAutoNew Honda City, ZR-V Hybrid SUV Mark Brand’s India Comeback

New Honda City, ZR-V Hybrid SUV Mark Brand’s India Comeback

The ZR-V is a premium 5 seater SUV and has features like a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, powered seats, dual zone climate control, powered tailgate and more.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 22 May 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda launched new City at Rs 11.9 lakh, re-entering premium segment.
  • ZR-V hybrid SUV boasts panoramic sunroof, ADAS, becoming Honda's flagship.
  • New City facelift features revised design, larger touchscreen, hybrid option.

Honda has launched the new City in India with a starting price of Rs 11.9 lakh while the ZR-V which is an import will have its price reveal later. This signals the return of Honda in the premium segment once again after it discontinued the CR-V and the Civic.

The ZR-V has a length of 4.6m and comes with a hybrid 2.0l powertrain which makes it the only strong hybrid option in its class. The ZR-V is a premium 5 seater SUV and has features like a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, powered seats, dual zone climate control, powered tailgate and more.

The sporty crossover would be the new flagship model for Honda cars in India and will compete with the likes of the BMW X1, Skoda Kodiaq and more.


New Honda City, ZR-V Hybrid SUV Mark Brand’s India Comeback

New City Gets Extensive Refresh

The other launch is of the new City which gets an extensive refresh thanks to its new look design. The grille and the new headlamp setup plus a light bar while the honeycomb effect for the grille is also new. The bumper also has a sharper looks and it looks much cleaner overall.


New Honda City, ZR-V Hybrid SUV Mark Brand’s India Comeback

This being a facelift the side profile remains the same but here you can see the new alloy wheels while the rear styling is new too but is not as radical as the front end.

The new City also has a larger touchscreen plus new features like a 360 degree camera, powered drivers seat and more. Engine options include a hybrid powertrain with 27.2 kmpl mileage and a 1.5l petrol.


New Honda City, ZR-V Hybrid SUV Mark Brand’s India Comeback

More Launches Planned

These two new models singal a more aggressive Honda cars India with more launches planned for our market.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are Honda's new models launched in India?

Honda has launched the new City and the ZR-V in India. The City is a refreshed model, while the ZR-V marks Honda's return to the premium segment.

What is the Honda ZR-V?

The ZR-V is a premium 5-seater SUV that is imported. It features a 2.0l hybrid powertrain and advanced amenities like a panoramic sunroof and ADAS.

What are the key updates to the new Honda City?

The new City features a refreshed design with a new grille, headlamp setup, and bumper. It also boasts a larger touchscreen and a 360-degree camera.

What are the engine options for the new Honda City?

The new City offers a hybrid powertrain with a mileage of 27.2 kmpl and a 1.5l petrol engine option.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Honda City Honda Zr-v Hybrid
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