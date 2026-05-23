New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda City facelift features updated front styling and interior elements.

Spacious cabin comfort and rear-seat space remain key highlights.

New features include ventilated seats and 360-degree camera.

Existing petrol and hybrid powertrains continue with minor updates.

Honda has launched the updated City facelift with changes to the design, feature list and interior.

The sedan gets a revised front-end design, new equipment and updates to the cabin while continuing with the existing petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Here is a look at what we like and what we don’t about the new Honda City facelift.





New Honda City: What We Like

New Front-End Styling

The updated City gets a revised front end with a light bar, bi-LED headlights and a new honeycomb-pattern grille.

The sedan is also slightly longer than before.

Spacious and Comfortable Cabin

The City continues with its spacious cabin and comfortable rear seat.

Rear-seat space remains one of the highlights of the sedan.

New Features Added

Honda has added a larger touchscreen to the cabin.

The sedan also retains physical buttons and controls.

New additions include ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera.

Petrol and Hybrid Powertrains Continue

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues with the updated City.

The hybrid version delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.2 kmpl and produces 253 Nm of torque.





New Honda City: What We Don’t Like

Rear Styling Largely Unchanged

The rear design has not been updated as extensively as the front end.

Touchscreen Layout

The new touchscreen protrudes from the dashboard.





Hybrid Pricing

The hybrid variant is priced at around Rs 21 lakh.