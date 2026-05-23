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HomeAutoNew Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short

New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short

Inside, Honda has added a larger touchscreen, ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera while retaining physical buttons.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda City facelift features updated front styling and interior elements.
  • Spacious cabin comfort and rear-seat space remain key highlights.
  • New features include ventilated seats and 360-degree camera.
  • Existing petrol and hybrid powertrains continue with minor updates.

Honda has launched the updated City facelift with changes to the design, feature list and interior.

The sedan gets a revised front-end design, new equipment and updates to the cabin while continuing with the existing petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Here is a look at what we like and what we don’t about the new Honda City facelift.


New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short

New Honda City: What We Like

New Front-End Styling

The updated City gets a revised front end with a light bar, bi-LED headlights and a new honeycomb-pattern grille.

The sedan is also slightly longer than before.

Spacious and Comfortable Cabin

The City continues with its spacious cabin and comfortable rear seat.

Rear-seat space remains one of the highlights of the sedan.New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short

New Features Added

Honda has added a larger touchscreen to the cabin.

The sedan also retains physical buttons and controls.

New additions include ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera.

Petrol and Hybrid Powertrains Continue

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues with the updated City.

The hybrid version delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.2 kmpl and produces 253 Nm of torque.


New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short

New Honda City: What We Don’t Like

Rear Styling Largely Unchanged

The rear design has not been updated as extensively as the front end.

Touchscreen Layout

The new touchscreen protrudes from the dashboard.


New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short

Hybrid Pricing

The hybrid variant is priced at around Rs 21 lakh.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key updates to the new Honda City facelift?

The updated City features a revised front-end design with a light bar and honeycomb grille, a larger touchscreen, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera.

Are there any changes to the engine options in the Honda City facelift?

No, the Honda City facelift continues to offer the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the hybrid powertrain.

What are the advantages of the spacious cabin in the Honda City?

The City maintains its spacious interior and comfortable rear seating, which remains a significant highlight of the sedan.

Are there any drawbacks to the new Honda City facelift?

The rear styling is largely unchanged, and the new touchscreen protrudes from the dashboard. The hybrid variant's pricing is also a consideration.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honda City Honda City Facelift
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