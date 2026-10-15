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English NewsAutoTesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?

Tesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?

The Model Y L is a long car and it certainly looks like it with an additional 179mm in length and also 150mm being added to the wheelbase.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Model Y L offers spacious long-wheelbase design, targeting India.
  • Interior boasts massive space, advanced rear seats, but cabin heats.
  • Dual motor delivers 514bhp, 681km range, offering great value.

The Model Y L is the bigger brother to the Model Y, the first Tesla sold in India. The Model Y L as the name says is a long wheelbase model and that makes sense for India given how space is important along with the fact that chauffeur driven owners prefer more space.

The Model Y L is a long car and it certainly looks like it with an additional 179mm in length and also 150mm being added to the wheelbase. The roofline and the side view shows the length while it gets different alloys as well. The Model Y L sure does have more presence due to its size while from the front it is more or less the same as the standard Model Y.

Tesla Model Y L: Interior, Features And Space

Inside is where the Model Y L makes more sense with the second row being the talking point. That said the doors could have opened further for easier egress and ingress but otherwise the space inside is massive. Headroom and legroom is excellent and you can even recline plus adjust the powered rear individual seats. There is a heating and cooling function while the large glass roof adds a sense of space.

Tesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?



We also like the powered armrests and the touchscreen at the rear to control functions. What is a surprise is that the third row is surprisingly spacious and better than other SUVs with dedicated charging ports and vents. One thing we noticed is that the cabin heats up with no cover for the massive glass roof which isn't practical for India.

With the third row folded the boot space is 1076l which is huge and you can electrically fold the second row. Other things remain the same including the fact that you have to use the main touchscreen for everything including the gear selector. Being a software led car the screen is full of features while the Grok AI assistant can do pretty much everything by just telling it.

Features include a premium 18 speaker audio system, heated and ventilated seats etc.

Tesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?

Tesla Model Y L: Performance, Battery And Range

The Model Y L gets a dual motor configuration which is different from the standard Model Y while being much faster at 514 bhp and 590Nm with a claimed 0-100 of 4.5 seconds. That is fast and the Model Y L feels so despite its size. Acceleration is strong and grip is immense while there is no noise at all being very quiet as well.

Tesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?

The large battery pack here has a range of 681km while a Tesla supercharger can juice up your car in just 15 mins. Real world range is around 550km which is pretty good.

Tesla Model Y L: Ride Quality, Price And Verdict

We found the low speed ride to be firm though but handling is pretty agile for its weight but the overall comfort has improved a bit over the stiffer Model Y. Despite the increase in wheelbase, ground clearance isn't an issue but it's not very high and needs some caution over huge speed breakers.

Tesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?

Priced at Rs 61.9 lakh, the Model Y L makes more sense considering the extra space and features while easily being value than other similarly priced luxury EVs. However, the cabin heating up is an issue and so is the quirky concept of putting everything on the screen but that aside it is indeed a value for money luxury SUV.

What we like - Looks, performance, features, space, range

What we dont - cabin heats up, low speed ride firm

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Tesla Model Y L?

The Model Y L is a long-wheelbase version of the standard Model Y, specifically designed for India. It offers increased space, catering to chauffeur-driven owners who prioritize comfort.

What are the key interior features and space benefits of the Model Y L?

It offers massive space, excellent headroom and legroom, with powered, reclinable individual rear seats featuring heating/cooling. The third row is surprisingly spacious, exceeding other SUVs.

What are the performance and range specifications of the Model Y L?

The Model Y L features a dual-motor configuration, delivering 514 bhp and 590Nm, achieving 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. It has a claimed range of 681km (real-world 550km).

Is the Tesla Model Y L considered good value for money, and what are its drawbacks?

Priced at Rs 61.9 lakh, it offers good value due to its increased space, features, and performance. However, the cabin heats up from the glass roof and its low-speed ride can be firm.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Luxury SUV TESLA Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Review
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