Tesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Model Y L offers spacious long-wheelbase design, targeting India.

Interior boasts massive space, advanced rear seats, but cabin heats.

Dual motor delivers 514bhp, 681km range, offering great value.

The Model Y L is the bigger brother to the Model Y, the first Tesla sold in India. The Model Y L as the name says is a long wheelbase model and that makes sense for India given how space is important along with the fact that chauffeur driven owners prefer more space.

The Model Y L is a long car and it certainly looks like it with an additional 179mm in length and also 150mm being added to the wheelbase. The roofline and the side view shows the length while it gets different alloys as well. The Model Y L sure does have more presence due to its size while from the front it is more or less the same as the standard Model Y.

Tesla Model Y L: Interior, Features And Space

Inside is where the Model Y L makes more sense with the second row being the talking point. That said the doors could have opened further for easier egress and ingress but otherwise the space inside is massive. Headroom and legroom is excellent and you can even recline plus adjust the powered rear individual seats. There is a heating and cooling function while the large glass roof adds a sense of space.







We also like the powered armrests and the touchscreen at the rear to control functions. What is a surprise is that the third row is surprisingly spacious and better than other SUVs with dedicated charging ports and vents. One thing we noticed is that the cabin heats up with no cover for the massive glass roof which isn't practical for India.

With the third row folded the boot space is 1076l which is huge and you can electrically fold the second row. Other things remain the same including the fact that you have to use the main touchscreen for everything including the gear selector. Being a software led car the screen is full of features while the Grok AI assistant can do pretty much everything by just telling it.

Features include a premium 18 speaker audio system, heated and ventilated seats etc.

Tesla Model Y L: Performance, Battery And Range

The Model Y L gets a dual motor configuration which is different from the standard Model Y while being much faster at 514 bhp and 590Nm with a claimed 0-100 of 4.5 seconds. That is fast and the Model Y L feels so despite its size. Acceleration is strong and grip is immense while there is no noise at all being very quiet as well.







The large battery pack here has a range of 681km while a Tesla supercharger can juice up your car in just 15 mins. Real world range is around 550km which is pretty good.

Tesla Model Y L: Ride Quality, Price And Verdict

We found the low speed ride to be firm though but handling is pretty agile for its weight but the overall comfort has improved a bit over the stiffer Model Y. Despite the increase in wheelbase, ground clearance isn't an issue but it's not very high and needs some caution over huge speed breakers.

Priced at Rs 61.9 lakh, the Model Y L makes more sense considering the extra space and features while easily being value than other similarly priced luxury EVs. However, the cabin heating up is an issue and so is the quirky concept of putting everything on the screen but that aside it is indeed a value for money luxury SUV.

What we like - Looks, performance, features, space, range

What we dont - cabin heats up, low speed ride firm