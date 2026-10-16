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English NewsAutoTesla Roadster Is Here: A Flying Car That Can Hit 100 Kmph In Under A Second

Tesla Roadster Is Here: A Flying Car That Can Hit 100 Kmph In Under A Second

The design is also unlike anything else with an almost wedge like shape and not anything like the concept shown long time back but it has Lamborghini doors too which are cool.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tesla Roadster 2028 features cold gas thrusters for flight.
  • It boasts under one-second acceleration and 1000km range.
  • Wedge-like design includes Lamborghini doors, but production delayed.

Tesla has unveiled its Roadster and you can't buy one in America just yet as it will go on sale in 2028 but the cool thing is that it can fly. Yes, it's a flying car which is unlike anything else ever made and it is also the fastest car as it will do 0-100 km/h in less than a second.

The Roadster will come with cold gas thrusters which will help it to fly for short periods apparently but whether the production version will have that remains to be seen considering so many hurdles it will have before being on sale.


Tesla Roadster Is Here: A Flying Car That Can Hit 100 Kmph In Under A Second

Tesla Roadster Design And Interior

The design is also unlike anything else with an almost wedge like shape and not anything like the concept shown long time back but it has Lamborghini doors too which are cool.

The interior for example is also no less than a cockpit and looks like a spaceship with a yoke steering as well as a large touchscreen plus not much else.

The car will have a range of near 1000km and will have active aerodynamics as well.


Tesla Roadster Is Here: A Flying Car That Can Hit 100 Kmph In Under A Second

Flying Capabilities, Performance And Launch Timeline

The car has been shown driving upside down and it was unbelievable with jets while the thrusters help in taking off as well as acceleration.

However like all things, the new Roadster has been delayed for many years while now Elon Muskan has assured that the car will be in production for real this time but in 2028 which is a long time away.


Tesla Roadster Is Here: A Flying Car That Can Hit 100 Kmph In Under A Second

This car will not come to India as it will possibly for the US market only for now while the acceleration plus the ability to fly will make it something completely different from any other car on sale in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new Tesla Roadster be available?

The Tesla Roadster is anticipated to go on sale in 2028. Initially, it is expected to be available only in the US market.

Does the Tesla Roadster have flying capabilities?

Yes, it is described as a flying car, using cold gas thrusters for short flight periods and acceleration. It was shown driving upside down with jets.

What is the Tesla Roadster's acceleration performance?

The Roadster is claimed to be the fastest car, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in less than a second.

What is the estimated driving range of the Tesla Roadster?

The Tesla Roadster is projected to have a driving range of approximately 1000 kilometers.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
TESLA Tesla Roadster Tesla Roadster Flying Car
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