Tesla Roadster Is Here: A Flying Car That Can Hit 100 Kmph In Under A Second

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tesla Roadster 2028 features cold gas thrusters for flight.

It boasts under one-second acceleration and 1000km range.

Wedge-like design includes Lamborghini doors, but production delayed.

Tesla has unveiled its Roadster and you can't buy one in America just yet as it will go on sale in 2028 but the cool thing is that it can fly. Yes, it's a flying car which is unlike anything else ever made and it is also the fastest car as it will do 0-100 km/h in less than a second.

The Roadster will come with cold gas thrusters which will help it to fly for short periods apparently but whether the production version will have that remains to be seen considering so many hurdles it will have before being on sale.





Tesla Roadster Design And Interior

The design is also unlike anything else with an almost wedge like shape and not anything like the concept shown long time back but it has Lamborghini doors too which are cool.

The interior for example is also no less than a cockpit and looks like a spaceship with a yoke steering as well as a large touchscreen plus not much else.

The car will have a range of near 1000km and will have active aerodynamics as well.





Flying Capabilities, Performance And Launch Timeline

The car has been shown driving upside down and it was unbelievable with jets while the thrusters help in taking off as well as acceleration.

However like all things, the new Roadster has been delayed for many years while now Elon Muskan has assured that the car will be in production for real this time but in 2028 which is a long time away.





This car will not come to India as it will possibly for the US market only for now while the acceleration plus the ability to fly will make it something completely different from any other car on sale in the world.