Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launched With Turbo Petrol Engine: Check Price, Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahindra's new XUV 3XO ZNG offers 24.7 km/kg efficiency.

Its 1.2-litre turbo engine maintains power and torque.

Key features include panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, touchscreen.

Mahindra has launched its CNG version of the XUV 3XO and it is called XUV 3XO ZNG. It is a CNG version of the XUV 3XO while having a turbo petrol engine. The car comes with an underbody arrangement for the CNG system while the efficiency is 24.7 km/kg.

With the twin cylinder packaging there is a flat storage. Even the entry variant comes with features like a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear etc.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Engine, Performance And Features

Interesting is that the 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi turbocharged engine has the same 82 kW power and 200 Nm torque in both CNG and petrol modes. This means torque stands at 200Nm while the XUV 3XO ZNG accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 4.9 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 11.8 seconds in CNG mode.

Other features include Dolby Atmos, panoramic sunroof etc while it also has 6 airbags. Bookings will starts from October 20 and prices for the CNG version starts at Rs 9.99 lakh. The top-end is Rs 12.2 lakh.





Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: CNG Market And Competition

The CNG market has certainly been popular due to declining sales of diesel and CNG being preferred due to lower running costs. While CNG stations are increasing the demand for cars having this powertrain is increasing further which means more manufacturers are bringing CNG cars.

Maruti Suzuki has been the highest seller for CNGs while Mahindra will now enter with this car. The 3XO CNG has the advantage of more power while there is no automatic on offer for now with a 6 speed manual gearbox being offered.





There are other carmakers which offer CNG too like the Tata Nexon and more while more demand will mean more cars.