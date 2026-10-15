India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoMahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launched With Turbo Petrol Engine: Check Price, Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launched With Turbo Petrol Engine: Check Price, Features

With the twin cylinder packaging there is a flat storage. Even the entry variant comes with features like a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear etc.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahindra's new XUV 3XO ZNG offers 24.7 km/kg efficiency.
  • Its 1.2-litre turbo engine maintains power and torque.
  • Key features include panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, touchscreen.

Mahindra has launched its CNG version of the XUV 3XO and it is called XUV 3XO ZNG. It is a CNG version of the XUV 3XO while having a turbo petrol engine. The car comes with an underbody arrangement for the CNG system while the efficiency is 24.7 km/kg.

With the twin cylinder packaging there is a flat storage. Even the entry variant comes with features like a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear etc.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Engine, Performance And Features

Interesting is that the 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi turbocharged engine has the same 82 kW power and 200 Nm torque in both CNG and petrol modes. This means torque stands at 200Nm while the XUV 3XO ZNG accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 4.9 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 11.8 seconds in CNG mode.

Other features include Dolby Atmos, panoramic sunroof etc while it also has 6 airbags. Bookings will starts from October 20 and prices for the CNG version starts at Rs 9.99 lakh. The top-end is Rs 12.2 lakh.


Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launched With Turbo Petrol Engine: Check Price, Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: CNG Market And Competition

The CNG market has certainly been popular due to declining sales of diesel and CNG being preferred due to lower running costs. While CNG stations are increasing the demand for cars having this powertrain is increasing further which means more manufacturers are bringing CNG cars.

Maruti Suzuki has been the highest seller for CNGs while Mahindra will now enter with this car. The 3XO CNG has the advantage of more power while there is no automatic on offer for now with a 6 speed manual gearbox being offered.


Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launched With Turbo Petrol Engine: Check Price, Features

There are other carmakers which offer CNG too like the Tata Nexon and more while more demand will mean more cars.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG?

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is the CNG version of the XUV 3XO, featuring a turbo petrol engine and an underbody CNG system. It offers an efficiency of 24.7 km/kg.

What are the engine specifications and performance of the XUV 3XO ZNG?

It features a 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi turbocharged engine, producing 82 kW power and 200 Nm torque in both CNG and petrol modes. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 11.8 seconds in CNG mode.

When do bookings start and what is the price range for the XUV 3XO ZNG?

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG will start from October 20. Prices for the CNG version begin at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 12.2 lakh for the top-end.

What key features are available in the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG?

Key features include a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, cruise control, rear AC vents, Dolby Atmos, a panoramic sunroof, and 6 airbags. It also offers a 60:40 split rear seat.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 15 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Mahindra XUV 3XO XUV 3XO CNG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Tesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?
Tesla Model Y L Review: Is This Luxury SUV Worth Rs 61.9 Lakh?
Auto
Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch: New Features, Engine Options And Price Explained
Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch: New Features, Engine Options And Price Explained
Auto
Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta Vs Venue: Key Differences In Design, Features And Engines
Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta Vs Venue: Key Differences In Design, Features And Engines
Auto
New Hyundai Bayon SUV Revealed: Radical Design, Advanced Tech And More
New Hyundai Bayon SUV Revealed: Radical Design, Advanced Tech And More
Advertisement

Videos

Congress Response: Manoj Kumar Defends Party Amid Neha Bora–Bangladesh Controversy
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Loom
BJP vs Congress: Bansuri Swaraj Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Silence on Allegations Against Bimol Akoijam
Supreme Court: Converts to Islam Cannot Claim BC Reservation Solely on Former Caste Status
Political Row: Neha Bora’s Bangladesh Remarks Trigger BJP Attack on Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget