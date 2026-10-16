Sharvari, Neeraj Chopra And Ravi Shastri Launch New Audi Q3 Luxury SUV

A star-studded affair, with personalities from different fields in attendance, marked Audi’s launch of its new Q3 in India. Actress Sharvari unveiled the car alongside Neeraj Chopra and Ravi Shastri.

The Audi Q3 is the brand’s most important car in India and starts at Rs 51.9 lakh. Compared with the previous model, the price increase is not significant.

New Design And Features

The new Audi Q3 features an all-new design language and is larger than its predecessor. Its exterior gets a split headlamp and daytime running light (DRL) setup, along with Audi’s new 2D logo.





The interior features include three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, powered seats and a Sonos audio system. The SUV also gets nine airbags and sliding rear seats.

Engine, Gearbox And Quattro AWD

The powertrain continues with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 204 bhp, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. Audi’s trademark Quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD) system is also standard.

Compared with its rivals, the Audi Q3 has a more powerful turbo-petrol engine and Quattro AWD as its key advantages. Its main competitors include the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.





Two Trims, Deliveries Begin

The Audi Q3 is available in two trims, Nova and Zenith. The SUV is locally assembled in India, which has enabled Audi to price it aggressively. Deliveries have also begun.

The Q3 has been the backbone of Audi’s sales in India, and the new model is expected to remain the luxury brand’s best-seller.

Audi is also set to launch more cars soon, with the new A5 scheduled to arrive next year after the Q3.