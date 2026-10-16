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English NewsAutoSharvari, Neeraj Chopra And Ravi Shastri Launch New Audi Q3 Luxury SUV

Sharvari, Neeraj Chopra And Ravi Shastri Launch New Audi Q3 Luxury SUV

Audi has launched the new Q3 in India at Rs 51.9 lakh, with Sharvari, Neeraj Chopra and Ravi Shastri unveiling it. The SUV gets a 204 bhp engine, Quattro AWD and two trims.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 10:00 PM (IST)

A star-studded affair, with personalities from different fields in attendance, marked Audi’s launch of its new Q3 in India. Actress Sharvari unveiled the car alongside Neeraj Chopra and Ravi Shastri.

The Audi Q3 is the brand’s most important car in India and starts at Rs 51.9 lakh. Compared with the previous model, the price increase is not significant.

New Design And Features

The new Audi Q3 features an all-new design language and is larger than its predecessor. Its exterior gets a split headlamp and daytime running light (DRL) setup, along with Audi’s new 2D logo.


Sharvari, Neeraj Chopra And Ravi Shastri Launch New Audi Q3 Luxury SUV

The interior features include three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, powered seats and a Sonos audio system. The SUV also gets nine airbags and sliding rear seats.

Engine, Gearbox And Quattro AWD

The powertrain continues with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 204 bhp, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. Audi’s trademark Quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD) system is also standard.

Compared with its rivals, the Audi Q3 has a more powerful turbo-petrol engine and Quattro AWD as its key advantages. Its main competitors include the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.


Sharvari, Neeraj Chopra And Ravi Shastri Launch New Audi Q3 Luxury SUV

Two Trims, Deliveries Begin

The Audi Q3 is available in two trims, Nova and Zenith. The SUV is locally assembled in India, which has enabled Audi to price it aggressively. Deliveries have also begun.

The Q3 has been the backbone of Audi’s sales in India, and the new model is expected to remain the luxury brand’s best-seller.

Audi is also set to launch more cars soon, with the new A5 scheduled to arrive next year after the Q3.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Audi Auto News Q3
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