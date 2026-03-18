Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant First Look: Features, Engine And What You Miss

New Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant First Look: Features, Engine And What You Miss

The Renault Duster Authentic, starting at ₹10.4 lakh, offers a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, basic features like LED lighting, digital display, and six airbags.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The entry-level version of the Renault Duster, the Authentic trim, offers more than just the basics, but does it justify its starting price? Priced from ₹10.4 lakh, the base variant comes equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 100 bhp, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

What You Get in the Base Variant

Despite being the entry trim, the Duster Authentic isn’t stripped down entirely. It comes with black seat upholstery, LED lighting, a 7-inch digital driver display, six airbags, parking sensors, and manual air conditioning with rear vents.

Inside, while the layout remains simple, Renault has added practical touches like a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The steering wheel itself carries a relatively premium finish for this segment.


New Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant First Look: Features, Engine And What You Miss

What’s Missing

On the outside, the base Duster skips several styling elements. There are no alloy wheels or roof rails, and it rides on black steel wheels. While LED tail-lamps are included, the connected lighting signature is absent, along with a rear washer and wiper.

The cabin also lacks an infotainment system, reinforcing its no-frills positioning. The use of manual air conditioning further highlights its entry-level focus.


New Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant First Look: Features, Engine And What You Miss



Should You Upgrade?

While the Authentic variant covers essential safety and basic comfort, it may feel too minimal for many buyers. The next trim, Evolution, adds an infotainment system, a key feature in this segment, along with a rear-view camera.

It also introduces the option of a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a DCT automatic gearbox, which is not available in the base variant.

For buyers considering the new Duster, the base trim offers a functional starting point, but stepping up to a higher variant could deliver a more complete ownership experience.

New Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant First Look: Features, Engine And What You Miss

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What engine and gearbox does the base Renault Duster Authentic trim have?

The base Authentic trim features a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 100 bhp, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

What key features are included in the Duster Authentic's base variant?

It comes with black seat upholstery, LED lighting, a 7-inch digital driver display, six airbags, parking sensors, and manual air conditioning with rear vents.

What exterior styling elements are missing from the base Duster Authentic?

The base variant lacks alloy wheels, roof rails, and rides on black steel wheels. It also doesn't have connected lighting signature or a rear washer and wiper.

What interior features are absent in the entry-level Duster Authentic?

The cabin lacks an infotainment system and uses manual air conditioning, reinforcing its no-frills, entry-level positioning.

What does the next trim level, Evolution, add over the base Duster Authentic?

The Evolution trim adds an infotainment system, a rear-view camera, and the option of a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with a DCT automatic gearbox.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 18 Mar 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
New Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant First Look: Features, Engine And What You Miss
New Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant First Look: Features, Engine And What You Miss
Auto
Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know
Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know
Auto
Tata Motors Price Hike Incoming: Commercial Vehicles To Get Costlier From April 1, Here’s Why
Tata Motors Price Hike Incoming: Commercial Vehicles To Get Costlier From April 1, Here’s Why
Auto
Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing
Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing
Advertisement

Videos

WAR UPDATE: Iran claims 60 killed in Israel after massive rocket assault
CAPITAL TRAGEDY: Blaze near Palam Metro Station kills seven, including children
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
CRISIS UPDATE: Iran vows resilience after Ali Larijani death, strikes intensify
WAR FLASH: Iran expands strikes beyond Israel, Middle East conflict widens rapidly
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget