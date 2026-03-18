New Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant First Look: Features, Engine And What You Miss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The entry-level version of the Renault Duster, the Authentic trim, offers more than just the basics, but does it justify its starting price? Priced from ₹10.4 lakh, the base variant comes equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 100 bhp, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

What You Get in the Base Variant

Despite being the entry trim, the Duster Authentic isn’t stripped down entirely. It comes with black seat upholstery, LED lighting, a 7-inch digital driver display, six airbags, parking sensors, and manual air conditioning with rear vents.

Inside, while the layout remains simple, Renault has added practical touches like a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The steering wheel itself carries a relatively premium finish for this segment.





What’s Missing

On the outside, the base Duster skips several styling elements. There are no alloy wheels or roof rails, and it rides on black steel wheels. While LED tail-lamps are included, the connected lighting signature is absent, along with a rear washer and wiper.

The cabin also lacks an infotainment system, reinforcing its no-frills positioning. The use of manual air conditioning further highlights its entry-level focus.











Should You Upgrade?

While the Authentic variant covers essential safety and basic comfort, it may feel too minimal for many buyers. The next trim, Evolution, adds an infotainment system, a key feature in this segment, along with a rear-view camera.

It also introduces the option of a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a DCT automatic gearbox, which is not available in the base variant.

For buyers considering the new Duster, the base trim offers a functional starting point, but stepping up to a higher variant could deliver a more complete ownership experience.