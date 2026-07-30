Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 will honor industry's best.

Awards recognize industry excellence amidst rapid EV, tech evolution.

Leading manufacturers, executives, and experts will gather for event.

India's automobile industry has rarely stood still. From the rapid rise of electric vehicles and connected mobility to increasingly technology-driven cars and motorcycles, the sector has continued to evolve at an unprecedented pace. As manufacturers push the boundaries of innovation and consumers embrace newer technologies, recognising excellence across the industry has become more important than ever.

Against this backdrop, the fourth edition of the ABP Live Auto Awards is set to honour the vehicles, technologies and industry leaders that have shaped India's automotive landscape over the past year.

The ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 will be held on Friday at Andaz, Aerocity, bringing together leading automobile manufacturers, senior industry executives and mobility experts under one roof for one of the country's most anticipated automotive celebrations.

The event will begin with a keynote address by Sumanta Dutta, CEO, ABP Network, setting the stage for an evening dedicated to recognising excellence across India's fast-changing mobility ecosystem.

A Year That Redefined The Auto Industry

The past year has been another significant chapter for India's automotive sector.

Automakers have continued to expand their electric vehicle portfolios while also strengthening their presence across the SUV, premium, luxury and performance segments. At the same time, buyers have shown increasing preference for feature-rich products, cleaner technologies and smarter mobility solutions.

Innovation has extended well beyond new launches, with manufacturers investing in connected technologies, safety features, design, sustainability and customer experience.

The ABP Live Auto Awards seek to recognise these achievements by celebrating products and personalities that have made a meaningful impact on the industry.

Looking Back At A Memorable 2025 Edition

The third edition of the ABP Live Auto Awards, held in Gurugram in April 2025, celebrated standout performances across both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Among the biggest winners was the Mahindra Thar Roxx, which dominated the evening by securing Car of the Year 2025, SUV of the Year and Off-roader of the Year honours.

In the two-wheeler category, the Bajaj Freedom 125 emerged as Bike of the Year 2025, recognising its strong performance and market presence.

Electric mobility also featured prominently during last year's awards. The Tata Curvv EV was named EV SUV of the Year, while the MG Windsor received the EV of the Year award. BMW strengthened its electric credentials with the BMW i5 winning Luxury EV of the Year, while the BMW CE-02 was recognised in the premium electric two-wheeler segment. The Ather Rizta was honoured as Green Two-Wheeler of the Year.

Luxury and performance vehicles also enjoyed a successful evening. Mercedes-Benz secured two major titles through the E-Class and EQS, while the Jeep Wrangler, Aston Martin Vantage, Kia Carnival, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Citroen Basalt, Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, Skoda Kylaq and VinFast VF7 were among the vehicles recognised across different categories.

The two-wheeler awards celebrated products across diverse segments, with winners including the TVS Jupiter 110, BMW R 1300 GS, Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, Hero Xtreme 125R and Suzuki GSX-8R.

Also Read : New Toyota Hilux Launched: Price, Engine, Features, And Variants Explained

Celebrating The People Behind The Machines

Beyond recognising outstanding vehicles, the ABP Live Auto Awards also acknowledge the individuals and organisations driving India's automotive industry forward.

Last year, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, was honoured as Business Leader of the Year, while Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, received the Person of the Year award. Hyundai Motor India was recognised as Car Manufacturer of the Year, highlighting its continued leadership across multiple vehicle segments.

The winners were selected by an independent jury comprising Somnath Chatterjee, Auto Editor at ABP Network, rally driver and automobile expert Achintya Mehrotra, and Jatin Chhibber, journalist and host at ABP Auto LIVE.

Spotlight Returns To The Industry's Finest

As the fourth edition gets underway, expectations are once again high over which manufacturers, products and industry leaders will emerge as this year's biggest winners.

With the automotive industry continuing to witness rapid advancements in electrification, technology, design and performance, this year's awards promise to showcase the products and innovations that have defined the market over the past 12 months.

From mass-market offerings to premium mobility solutions, the ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 will once again celebrate the ideas, engineering excellence and leadership shaping the future of mobility in India.

Also Read : Will E20 Petrol Affect Your Car? Nitin Gadkari Says Some Older BS-III Vehicles May Need New Rubber Parts