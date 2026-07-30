Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Older BS-III vehicles need rubber parts replaced for E20.

Joint study confirms E20 needs no engine changes for most.

Centre intensifies awareness campaign for E20 fuel program.

Certain older Bharat Stage (BS)-III vehicles may require replacement of some rubber components when operated on E20 petrol, the Centre informed Parliament on Wednesday, while maintaining that the ethanol-blended fuel does not require engine modifications in most vehicles and does not significantly affect their performance.

According to a Deccan Herald report, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared the details in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in response to a question from CPI MP A A Rahim on the impact of E20 petrol on vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, engine durability and maintenance costs.

The minister said the findings were based on a joint study conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Older BS-III Vehicles May Require Rubber Parts Replacement

Gadkari informed the House that only BS-III vehicles introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016 could require replacement of certain rubber parts and gaskets when using E20 petrol.

He said these components can be replaced as part of the vehicle's regular servicing schedule and do not necessitate extensive modifications.

The study found that cars and two-wheelers outside this category do not require engine changes for compatibility with E20 fuel. It also reported no concerns relating to drivability, engine startability, or compatibility with metal and plastic components.

"Only in case of testing done on BS-III vehicles introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement, which can be easily managed during the routine servicing regime of the vehicle," Gadkari said in his written reply.

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Government Cites Study On Performance And Durability

The minister's statement comes amid reports from some vehicle owners claiming instances of engine misfiring or breakdowns, which have been linked by users to E20 or contaminated fuel.

However, the government said the joint study did not find significant changes in vehicle performance or abnormal wear and tear, including in older vehicles tested under the assessment.

On fuel efficiency, Gadkari said mileage is influenced by several factors and cannot be attributed solely to the type of fuel used. These include driving behaviour, timely engine oil replacement, clean air filters, tyre pressure, wheel alignment and the use of air conditioning.

Centre Steps Up Awareness Campaign

The clarification comes as the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have intensified efforts to promote the E20 ethanol-blended fuel programme through a coordinated social media outreach campaign.

Union ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, BJP leaders and government officials have been asked to participate in the campaign to raise awareness about the rollout of E20 fuel.

Four customised videos reportedly designed for platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube are expected to be widely circulated by party workers and officials.

The outreach follows increasing criticism of the ethanol-blended fuel programme and consumer concerns regarding the use of E20, particularly in vehicles that were not originally designed for higher ethanol blends.

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