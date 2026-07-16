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English NewsAuto70 Per Cent Indians Considering EVs As MG Unveils It's Future Plans For New Electrified Cars 

70 Per Cent Indians Considering EVs As MG Unveils It's Future Plans For New Electrified Cars 

MG showed it's Adapt platform which is one such platform where you will see PHEV, strong hybrid and range extender EVs plus pure EVs too. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian consumers increasingly consider EVs and hybrid vehicles.
  • MG's new Adapt platform supports various efficient electrified models.
  • Electrification promotes efficiency, reducing India's fuel imports.

More Indians are considering EVs vs other markets and the EVs are the pure battery operated ones along with many looking at hybrids. 

However, India does not have plug in hybrids which will be added soon by many carmakers. 

MG Adapt Platform

MG showed it's Adapt platform which is one such platform where you will see PHEV, strong hybrid and range extender EVs plus pure EVs too. 

All upcoming models from MG range will be electrified and will be based on this platform. 

The point is that this brings greater efficiency and even the petrol engine here for the hybrid system is primed for the best efficiency. 

This new platform will also get an e clutch which enables for better response and again efficiency. 

ALSO READ: Kia Syros EV First Look: Same Design But Over 500km Range And Lifetime Warranty 

What Does The Platform Offer?

There will be no pure ICE offerings on this platform and that shows that carmakers are concentrating on an electrified range of cars like MG. 

More and more Indian car buyers are considering these electrified cars and going beyond diesel or petrol. 

However, it is not just EVs as hybrids for many would be an option before eventually going for a full EV. 

With higher fuel prices, Indians are considering these cars more and more while choices in these categories with more plug in hybrid options will result in greater efficiency all across and a lower fuel import bill with efficiency getting better. 

ALSO READ: New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open: New Turbo Petrol Engine Expected

Frequently Asked Questions

What types of electrified vehicles will MG's Adapt platform support?

The MG Adapt platform will support various electrified vehicles including PHEVs, strong hybrids, range extender EVs, and pure EVs. All upcoming MG models will be based on this platform.

How does the MG Adapt platform improve efficiency?

The Adapt platform is designed for greater efficiency, with its petrol engine optimized for hybrid systems. It also features an e-clutch for better response and improved efficiency.

Are plug-in hybrid vehicles currently available in India?

No, India currently lacks plug-in hybrids. However, many carmakers are expected to introduce them soon to the market.

Will MG's Adapt platform offer traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles?

No, the MG Adapt platform will not feature pure ICE offerings. It is exclusively designed for an electrified range of vehicles.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Electric Vehicles EVs MG Motors New Electrified Cars
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