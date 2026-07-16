70 Per Cent Indians Considering EVs As MG Unveils It's Future Plans For New Electrified Cars 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian consumers increasingly consider EVs and hybrid vehicles.

MG's new Adapt platform supports various efficient electrified models.

Electrification promotes efficiency, reducing India's fuel imports.

More Indians are considering EVs vs other markets and the EVs are the pure battery operated ones along with many looking at hybrids.

However, India does not have plug in hybrids which will be added soon by many carmakers.

MG Adapt Platform

MG showed it's Adapt platform which is one such platform where you will see PHEV, strong hybrid and range extender EVs plus pure EVs too.

All upcoming models from MG range will be electrified and will be based on this platform.

The point is that this brings greater efficiency and even the petrol engine here for the hybrid system is primed for the best efficiency.

This new platform will also get an e clutch which enables for better response and again efficiency.

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What Does The Platform Offer?

There will be no pure ICE offerings on this platform and that shows that carmakers are concentrating on an electrified range of cars like MG.

More and more Indian car buyers are considering these electrified cars and going beyond diesel or petrol.

However, it is not just EVs as hybrids for many would be an option before eventually going for a full EV.

With higher fuel prices, Indians are considering these cars more and more while choices in these categories with more plug in hybrid options will result in greater efficiency all across and a lower fuel import bill with efficiency getting better.

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