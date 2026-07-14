India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoNew Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open: New Turbo Petrol Engine Expected

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open: New Turbo Petrol Engine Expected

It will get a new turbo petrol engine which powers the Fronx although the power output details are yet to be seen but we expect more power over the Fronx. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki opens Brezza bookings, introduces new turbo petrol.
  • Also features first-ever 6-speed manual, 1.5L petrol continues.
  • Expect styling tweaks, new infotainment, and 24th launch date.

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for its upcoming SUV, Brezza. 

The new Brezza will be back with a new look, tweaked interior but the most important change would be the turbo petrol engine. 

It will get a new turbo petrol engine which powers the Fronx although the power output details are yet to be seen but we expect more power over the Fronx. 

The other crucial element would be the new 6 speed manual gearbox which will debut in a Maruti Suzuki for the first time. 

This new 6 speed manual gearbox would be for the turbo petrol engine which we assume. 

ALSO READ: Planning To Buy An SUV? These 3 Upcoming Midsize Models Could Be Worth Waiting For

Additional Features

Alongside the turbo petrol engine, the naturally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine will also continue while in that a 5 speed manual is expected and a 6 speed torque converter automatic while the turbo petrol is also expected to get a 6 speed torque converter automatic. 

The new Brezza will also come with styling tweaks and we also expect a CNG version with the same underbody tank configuration as seen on the Victoris. 

Launch Date

The new Brezza would be launched on the 24th while the interior is also expected to get some changes including the newest infotainment system from the Victoris and more. 

Bookings for the new Brezza are open for Rs 11,000 via the Arena sales outlets. 

The Brezza is already a success with its single petrol engine while this turbo petrol engine will add to the sales further.

ALSO READ: Nissan Says India Isn't Ready For EVs Yet, Electric Car Launch Likely Around 2028

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I book the new Brezza and what is the booking amount?

Bookings for the new Brezza are currently open via Arena sales outlets. The booking amount required is Rs 11,000.

What new engine option will be available in the Brezza?

The new Brezza will introduce a new turbo petrol engine, which also powers the Fronx. The existing naturally aspirated 1.5L petrol engine will also continue.

What new gearbox feature will the Brezza introduce?

The new Brezza will debut a new 6-speed manual gearbox, marking its first appearance in a Maruti Suzuki model. This gearbox is expected to be paired with the turbo petrol engine.

When is the new Brezza expected to be launched?

The new Brezza is scheduled to be launched on the 24th. The interior is also expected to receive updates, including the latest infotainment system.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 11:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open Brezza New Turbo Petrol Engine
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open: New Turbo Petrol Engine Expected
New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open: New Turbo Petrol Engine Expected
Auto
Nissan Tekton First Look: Can This Value-Focused SUV Become Nissan’s Biggest Hit In India?
Nissan Tekton First Look: Can This Value-Focused SUV Become Nissan’s Biggest Hit In India?
Auto
Nissan Says India Isn't Ready For EVs Yet, Electric Car Launch Likely Around 2028
Nissan Says India Isn't Ready For EVs Yet, Electric Car Launch Likely Around 2028
Auto
Planning To Buy An SUV? These 3 Upcoming Midsize Models Could Be Worth Waiting For
Planning To Buy An SUV? These 3 Upcoming Midsize Models Could Be Worth Waiting For
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget