New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open: New Turbo Petrol Engine Expected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki opens Brezza bookings, introduces new turbo petrol.

Also features first-ever 6-speed manual, 1.5L petrol continues.

Expect styling tweaks, new infotainment, and 24th launch date.

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for its upcoming SUV, Brezza.

The new Brezza will be back with a new look, tweaked interior but the most important change would be the turbo petrol engine.

It will get a new turbo petrol engine which powers the Fronx although the power output details are yet to be seen but we expect more power over the Fronx.

The other crucial element would be the new 6 speed manual gearbox which will debut in a Maruti Suzuki for the first time.

This new 6 speed manual gearbox would be for the turbo petrol engine which we assume.

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Additional Features

Alongside the turbo petrol engine, the naturally aspirated 1.5l petrol engine will also continue while in that a 5 speed manual is expected and a 6 speed torque converter automatic while the turbo petrol is also expected to get a 6 speed torque converter automatic.

The new Brezza will also come with styling tweaks and we also expect a CNG version with the same underbody tank configuration as seen on the Victoris.

Launch Date

The new Brezza would be launched on the 24th while the interior is also expected to get some changes including the newest infotainment system from the Victoris and more.

Bookings for the new Brezza are open for Rs 11,000 via the Arena sales outlets.

The Brezza is already a success with its single petrol engine while this turbo petrol engine will add to the sales further.

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