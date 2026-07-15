Kia Syros EV First Look: Same Design But Over 500km Range And Lifetime Warranty 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kia Syros EV launched with 500km+ range.

Dual battery packs offer 526km and 443km range.

Fast charging from 10-80% completes in 39 minutes.

Kia has revealed it's new Syros EV and it comes with more than 500km range.

The Syros EV comes with two battery packs namely a 51.4 kWh with an ARAI-certified segment range of 526 km and a 42 kWh with 443 km (MIDC Full).

Kia says that with DC fast charging, it takes the battery from 10% to 80% in 39 minutes with a 100 kW charger.





Kia Syros EV Features

The Syros EV also has a 10.8 kW onboard AC charging capacity.

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Other highlights include a Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty, an Assured Buyback programme and the inclusion of the Battery-as-a-Service scheme.





Design wise the Syros EV mostly looks the same as the ICE version while features wise it gets Paddle Shifters for regenerative braking with auto mode and i-Pedal, vehicle-to-load (internal), a battery heating system, digital key, virtual engine sound System and Shift-by-Wire – Column Type.

Power on offer is 171PS with its (NMC) battery and it does 0–100 kmph in 8.1 seconds with the 51.4 kWh pack.

Bookings are open for Rs 25,000. The Syros EV also has a similar interior to the ICE car with minor tweaks and it is based on the K1 platform.

Colour options include Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl and, for X-Line ER: Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl.

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