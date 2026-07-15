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English NewsAutoKia Syros EV First Look: Same Design But Over 500km Range And Lifetime Warranty 

Kia Syros EV First Look: Same Design But Over 500km Range And Lifetime Warranty 

The Syros EV comes with two battery packs namely a 51.4 kWh with an ARAI-certified segment range of 526 km and a 42 kWh with 443 km (MIDC Full). 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kia Syros EV launched with 500km+ range.
  • Dual battery packs offer 526km and 443km range.
  • Fast charging from 10-80% completes in 39 minutes.

Kia has revealed it's new Syros EV and it comes with more than 500km range. 

The Syros EV comes with two battery packs namely a 51.4 kWh with an ARAI-certified segment range of 526 km and a 42 kWh with 443 km (MIDC Full). 

Kia says that with DC fast charging, it takes the battery from 10% to 80% in 39 minutes with a 100 kW charger. 


Kia Syros EV First Look: Same Design But Over 500km Range And Lifetime Warranty 

Kia Syros EV Features

The Syros EV also has a 10.8 kW onboard AC charging capacity. 

ALSO READ: MG Hector Hawk PHEV Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: What’s The Big Difference?

Other highlights include a Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty, an Assured Buyback programme and the inclusion of the Battery-as-a-Service scheme.


Kia Syros EV First Look: Same Design But Over 500km Range And Lifetime Warranty 

Design wise the Syros EV mostly looks the same as the ICE version while features wise it gets Paddle Shifters for regenerative braking with auto mode and i-Pedal, vehicle-to-load (internal), a battery heating system, digital key, virtual engine sound System and Shift-by-Wire – Column Type.

Power on offer is 171PS with its (NMC) battery and it does 0–100 kmph in 8.1 seconds with the 51.4 kWh pack. 

Bookings are open for Rs 25,000. The Syros EV also has a similar interior to the ICE car with minor tweaks and it is based on the K1 platform. 

Colour options include Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl and, for X-Line ER: Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl. 

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Want E20? Pay More For Pure Petrol’: Gadkari Defends Ethanol-Blending Programme

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the battery and range options for the Kia Syros EV?

The Kia Syros EV comes with two battery options: a 51.4 kWh pack offering 526 km (ARAI) and a 42 kWh pack providing 443 km (MIDC Full) of range.

How quickly can the Kia Syros EV be fast charged?

Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the Syros EV's battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 39 minutes. It also has a 10.8 kW onboard AC charging capacity.

What special programs or warranties are offered with the Syros EV?

Kia offers a Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty, an Assured Buyback programme, and the inclusion of a Battery-as-a-Service scheme for the Syros EV.

What are some key features of the Kia Syros EV?

Key features include Paddle Shifters for regenerative braking, vehicle-to-load (internal) functionality, a battery heating system, and a digital key. It also has a virtual engine sound system.

What is the acceleration performance of the Kia Syros EV?

The Kia Syros EV, with its 51.4 kWh pack, offers 171PS of power. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kia Syros EV Kia Syros First Look Kia Syros Design Kia Lifetime Warranty 
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