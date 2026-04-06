400 To 350cc: Should You Buy These Downsize Triumph Bikes?

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Downsizing is the current mantra these days and the much awaited 350cc Triumph bikes have been revealed. The name has been retained but the 400cc engines have not been downsized to 350cc for the obvious lower tax benefits with an 18 percent GST rate. The 349cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine has some changes while having less power now but the difference is not huge. The Speed T4 develops 29hp at 7,500rpm and 31Nm at 5,500rpm while in the Scrambler 400 and 400 XC, the power is now 37hp at 8,500rpm and 32Nm at 7,000rpm. Within the 350cc engine family, the Thruxton 400 and Tracker get around 40hp at 8,750rpm and 32Nm at 7,500rpm.

Triumph Scrambler and Thruxton 400 get fresh styling, strong performance and improved value with new engines.

Other than the Speed T4, prices of the other motorcycles including the Thruxton, Scrambler and Speed have also seen a minor reduction now. There is no change in terms of the design either with the same badging and nothing apart from the engines have been changed. On the Speed 400, the power drop is 3bhp and 5.5Nm while on the Speed T4, it is 2bhp and 5Nm.

The Tracker 400 is the new addition of the line-up. With these smaller capacity engines, the pricing is better which is good news and power hasn't dropped alarmingly which makes these motorcycles slightly better value without losing the core DNA of these bikes.