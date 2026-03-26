A professor allegedly made personal remarks during a class, claiming a student proposed to him and that he reciprocated those feelings. This led to outrage among students and unrest on campus.
Viral Video: Professor’s Love ‘Confession’ In Class Leaves Students Shocked, Sparks Uproar Online
The episode reportedly took place on Wednesday and came to light after videos recorded by students began circulating widely on social media.
A classroom incident at Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre in T. Begur near Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural, has triggered unrest on campus after a professor’s alleged personal remarks led to outrage among students.
The episode reportedly took place on Wednesday and came to light after videos recorded by students began circulating widely on social media.
Two clips that have since gone viral appear to show the professor making statements that left students visibly shocked.
Alleged Remarks Trigger Controversy
According to initial reports, the situation escalated when the professor, identified as Mohammed, allegedly claimed during a class that a student had proposed to him. In the same interaction, he is also heard saying that he reciprocated those feelings.
The remarks, captured on video, have raised concerns among students.
Campus Unrest And Concerns Over Conduct
The videos have fuelled anger on campus, leading to unrest and prompting questions around professional conduct and boundaries within academic institutions.
A serious incident has been reported from Siddhartha Medical College in T. Beguru village of Nelamangala taluk, where a lecturer allegedly proposed to a female student inside a classroom, leading to a tense situation and subsequent violence on campus.— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 26, 2026
The accused lecturer has… pic.twitter.com/kdhfs5gWuz
Authorities are expected to look into the matter, with further details awaited as the situation develops.
Social Media Erupts After Viral Videos
The circulating videos have triggered widespread outrage online, with several users expressing anger over the incident.
Users Question Conduct And Accountability
One user commented, “This is exactly why positions of power come with responsibility. You’re standing in front of students as a mentor, not auditioning for some cheap proposal scene. Absolutely shameless behavior.”
“what kind of professor proposes his own student,” wrote another, while a third user said, “He’s likely around 45–50 years old, and he’s proposing to a 19-year-old girl lol. He might even have a family. He should be behind bars. Throw these people out of campus…”
Strong Reactions And Harsh Criticism
“Shameless creature! How dare these ugly demons feel so entitled? Deserves to get all his teeth broken!” expressed one user.
Another remarked, “Bengaluru med college serving instant karma + black belt rejections.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident caused unrest at Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences?
How did the alleged remarks come to light?
Videos of the professor's statements, recorded by students, began circulating widely on social media platforms. These clips showed the professor making statements that reportedly shocked the students.
What are the concerns raised by students and social media users?
The incident has fueled anger on campus and raised questions about professional conduct and boundaries within academic institutions. Users have expressed outrage over the professor's behavior and accountability.