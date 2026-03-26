Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A classroom incident at Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre in T. Begur near Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural, has triggered unrest on campus after a professor’s alleged personal remarks led to outrage among students.

The episode reportedly took place on Wednesday and came to light after videos recorded by students began circulating widely on social media.

Two clips that have since gone viral appear to show the professor making statements that left students visibly shocked.

Alleged Remarks Trigger Controversy

According to initial reports, the situation escalated when the professor, identified as Mohammed, allegedly claimed during a class that a student had proposed to him. In the same interaction, he is also heard saying that he reciprocated those feelings.

The remarks, captured on video, have raised concerns among students.

Campus Unrest And Concerns Over Conduct

The videos have fuelled anger on campus, leading to unrest and prompting questions around professional conduct and boundaries within academic institutions.

A serious incident has been reported from Siddhartha Medical College in T. Beguru village of Nelamangala taluk, where a lecturer allegedly proposed to a female student inside a classroom, leading to a tense situation and subsequent violence on campus.



The accused lecturer has… pic.twitter.com/kdhfs5gWuz — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 26, 2026

Authorities are expected to look into the matter, with further details awaited as the situation develops.

Social Media Erupts After Viral Videos

The circulating videos have triggered widespread outrage online, with several users expressing anger over the incident.

Users Question Conduct And Accountability

One user commented, “This is exactly why positions of power come with responsibility. You’re standing in front of students as a mentor, not auditioning for some cheap proposal scene. Absolutely shameless behavior.”

“what kind of professor proposes his own student,” wrote another, while a third user said, “He’s likely around 45–50 years old, and he’s proposing to a 19-year-old girl lol. He might even have a family. He should be behind bars. Throw these people out of campus…”

Strong Reactions And Harsh Criticism

“Shameless creature! How dare these ugly demons feel so entitled? Deserves to get all his teeth broken!” expressed one user.

Another remarked, “Bengaluru med college serving instant karma + black belt rejections.”