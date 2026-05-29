Viral Video Sparks Outrage After People Pluck Feathers From Injured Peacock

A heartbreaking video is going viral on social media, leaving people shocked and deeply saddened. The clip shows India’s national bird, a peacock, lying injured on the roadside while some people nearby are seen plucking its beautiful feathers instead of helping the suffering bird. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many questioning humanity and demanding strict action against those involved.

The viral video reportedly shows a peacock that was badly injured after being hit by a vehicle. The bird appears unable to move and can be seen struggling in pain on the roadside. In such situations, people are generally expected to help the injured animal or inform the forest department and animal rescue teams. However, the actions seen in the video have left social media users furious.

ALSO READ: Uber's New 'Drift' Experience In Japan Lets Tourists Ride In Iconic JDM Drift Cars

People Started Plucking Feathers Instead Of Helping

In the video, a crowd can be seen gathering around the injured peacock. Instead of trying to save the bird or arrange medical help, some individuals begin pulling out its colourful feathers. While one person is seen grabbing feathers directly from the peacock, others quickly collect them and walk away.

No one in the clip appears to be making an effort to take the bird to a hospital or rescue centre. The disturbing visuals have triggered strong reactions online, with many users calling the act cruel and shameful.

Social Media Users Express Anger

After the video surfaced online, users across social media platforms strongly condemned the incident. Many called for strict punishment against the people involved.

One user wrote, "Strict action should be taken against such people." Another commented, "Humanity is slowly disappearing. People cannot even show compassion to a suffering creature." A third user said, "What will they even do with those feathers? Taking advantage of a helpless animal’s pain is disgraceful."

Several users also pointed out that the peacock’s life might have been saved if it had received medical treatment on time.