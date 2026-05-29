Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingViral Video Sparks Outrage After People Pluck Feathers From Injured Peacock

Viral Video Sparks Outrage After People Pluck Feathers From Injured Peacock

A viral video showing people plucking feathers from an injured peacock instead of helping it has sparked outrage online, with users demanding strict action.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 May 2026 12:51 PM (IST)

A heartbreaking video is going viral on social media, leaving people shocked and deeply saddened. The clip shows India’s national bird, a peacock, lying injured on the roadside while some people nearby are seen plucking its beautiful feathers instead of helping the suffering bird. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many questioning humanity and demanding strict action against those involved.

The viral video reportedly shows a peacock that was badly injured after being hit by a vehicle. The bird appears unable to move and can be seen struggling in pain on the roadside. In such situations, people are generally expected to help the injured animal or inform the forest department and animal rescue teams. However, the actions seen in the video have left social media users furious.

ALSO READ: Uber's New 'Drift' Experience In Japan Lets Tourists Ride In Iconic JDM Drift Cars

People Started Plucking Feathers Instead Of Helping

In the video, a crowd can be seen gathering around the injured peacock. Instead of trying to save the bird or arrange medical help, some individuals begin pulling out its colourful feathers. While one person is seen grabbing feathers directly from the peacock, others quickly collect them and walk away.

No one in the clip appears to be making an effort to take the bird to a hospital or rescue centre. The disturbing visuals have triggered strong reactions online, with many users calling the act cruel and shameful.

Social Media Users Express Anger

After the video surfaced online, users across social media platforms strongly condemned the incident. Many called for strict punishment against the people involved.

One user wrote, "Strict action should be taken against such people." Another commented, "Humanity is slowly disappearing. People cannot even show compassion to a suffering creature." A third user said, "What will they even do with those feathers? Taking advantage of a helpless animal’s pain is disgraceful."

Several users also pointed out that the peacock’s life might have been saved if it had received medical treatment on time.

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Animal Cruelty Injured Peacock Video Peacock Viral News Peacock Feathers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Viral Video Sparks Outrage After People Pluck Feathers From Injured Peacock
Viral Video Sparks Outrage After People Pluck Feathers From Injured Peacock
Trending
WATCH: Man Breaks Down After Selling Cow For Eid, Jacqueline Fernandez Comments ‘Sad’
WATCH: Man Breaks Down After Selling Cow For Eid, Jacqueline Fernandez Comments ‘Sad’
Trending
Bengaluru 3BHK At Rs 1.1 Lakh Rent? Viral Post Sparks Debate Online
Bengaluru 3BHK At Rs 1.1 Lakh Rent? Viral Post Sparks Debate Online
Trending
‘We Never Imagined This Could Happen’: US Family’s Layoff Horror Story Sparks Anxiety Online
‘We Never Imagined This Could Happen’: US Family’s Layoff Horror Story Sparks Anxiety Online
Advertisement

Videos

STATE ALERT: Tin Shed Collapses at Lucknow Charbagh Station, Two Injured in Rail Accident
STATE POLITICS: FIR Against Rajasthan Minister After Alleged Misbehavior With Police in Chittorgarh
BREAKING: CBI Arrests Twisha Sharma Case Accused After 7-Hour Probe, Custody Battle Expected
STATE ALERT: Kota Underpass Soil Collapse Kills Two Engineers, Probe Ordered Into Negligence
STATE ALERT: Toxic Liquor Tragedy in Pune Claims 13 Lives, Police Arrest Main Accused
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget