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HomeTrendingBengaluru 3BHK At Rs 1.1 Lakh Rent? Viral Post Sparks Debate Online

Bengaluru 3BHK At Rs 1.1 Lakh Rent? Viral Post Sparks Debate Online

A viral post on a Bengaluru 3BHK with Rs 1.1 lakh monthly rent sparked debate online, with users calling the city’s soaring housing costs “financial trauma” despite luxury amenities.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 May 2026 10:33 PM (IST)

If Bengaluru rents had a LinkedIn bio, it would probably say: “Turning dreams into EMIs since forever.” A viral post about a Rs 1.1 lakh monthly rent for a 3BHK flat in the city has once again sent the internet into collective financial trauma mode.

The now-viral X post read, “3BHK on rent for Rs1.1L in Bangalore??? That’s actually someone’s monthly salary,” and honestly, half the internet nodded in painful agreement.

What Are Facilities In 1.1L Rented Flat?

The apartment in question is a semi-furnished corner 3BHK near Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Domlur and Indiranagar, Bengaluru’s holy trinity of sky-high rents. Spread across 1,800 sq ft, the flat comes loaded with all the bells and whistles: private terrace, balcony, puja room, modular kitchen, wooden flooring and enough amenities to make you briefly forget the rent. There’s a swimming pool, gym, tennis court, squash court, skating rink, landscaped gardens and a community hall too.

But the luxury came with a price tag that left social media users clutching their wallets, Rs 1.1 lakh per month, plus Rs 6,000 maintenance and a Rs 4 lakh security deposit. Basically, by the time you move in, your savings move out.

As expected, the internet had thoughts. Lots of them.

Internet Reacts

“This is loot. Anyone paying for it is a fool and not rich,” one user declared. Another brutally reviewed the property, saying, “Very old structure. Buildings are close to each other, looks like chawl setup.”

Some users pointed out that Bengaluru’s rents are inching dangerously close to Mumbai territory. “In Mumbai the rent can be Rs4 lakh per month, someone’s yearly salary,” another user wrote, because apparently financial suffering loves company.

One even wrote about Chennai rent and said, "You can get dosa for 20rs and 500rs. Choose what you can afford, that’s how world works!! There are some 3BHK with 4L/ month even in Chennai, that doesn’t mean owner looting!!"

One comment, however, struck a relatable chord for every flat-hunter surviving metro-city life: “The rents are absurd in Bangalore. People who are paying this are responsible for such mad rent. Mostly these flats are shared by 3-4 people. So they still take it anyway.”

And that’s perhaps the real Bengaluru housing formula — divide the rent by flatmates until the emotional damage feels affordable.

The viral debate has once again reignited conversations around Bengaluru’s spiralling cost of living, where finding a decent apartment within budget increasingly feels less like house hunting and more like cracking a UPSC exam.

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
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Bengaluru Trending Story Internet Reacts 3BHK Flat At Rs 1.1 Lakh Rent 3BHK Flat Financial Trauma
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