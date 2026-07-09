Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTrendingMan Takes A Nap Beside A Bull In The Middle Of A Busy Road, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Disbelief

Man Takes A Nap Beside A Bull In The Middle Of A Busy Road, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Disbelief

A viral video shows a man sleeping beside a bull in the middle of a busy road. Watch the bizarre moment that has left social media users stunned.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 06:16 PM (IST)

A routine day at one of Raipur's busiest intersections took an unexpected turn after a video captured an unusual moment that has now gone viral across social media platforms. The clip, reportedly recorded at Kalibari Chowk, shows a man fast asleep beside a bull in the middle of the road while vehicles, pedestrians and traffic continue moving around them. 

The unusual sight has left viewers amused and surprised, with many wondering how the pair remained so calm despite the hustle and bustle of the busy junction. 

Unexpected Scene at a Busy Road Junction 

According to the viral clip, the man appears to be resting peacefully next to the bull as traffic passes by. Neither the sound of honking vehicles nor the movement around them seems to interrupt their nap. 

The video was reportedly filmed by a passerby and has since been widely shared on social media, quickly attracting thousands of views, reactions and comments. 

ALSO READ: Low NEET Score? These Medical Colleges Offer MBBS At Affordable Fees, Check Here

Many users described the moment as something straight out of a movie, while others joked that the man and the bull looked like close companions enjoying a peaceful break in the middle of the city. 

Social Media Flooded With Funny Reactions 

The clip has sparked a wave of humorous responses online. Users have been posting memes, witty captions and playful comments, with many calling it one of the most unexpected viral videos of the week. 

What has caught the internet's attention is the striking contrast between the busy traffic intersection and the complete calm shown by both the man and the animal. For many viewers, that unexpected contrast is what makes the video so memorable. 

The incident is another reminder that some of the internet's biggest viral moments often come from ordinary places and completely unplanned situations. 

Disclaimer: We do not own or claim rights to any videos, images, or audio used in this post; all content belongs to its respective owners and is shared strictly for news reporting, informational, educational, and commentary purposes under fair use as permitted by Section 107 of the Copyright Act. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending Video Bull Viral Video Man Sleeps Beside Bull
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Man Takes A Nap Beside A Bull In The Middle Of A Busy Road, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Disbelief
Man Takes A Nap Beside A Bull In The Middle Of A Busy Road, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Disbelief
Trending
Viral First AC Coupe Decoration Video Costs Railway Officer His Job; CTI Suspended
Viral First AC Coupe Decoration Video Costs Railway Officer His Job; CTI Suspended
Trending
You Go To Work, Then Suddenly You're Jobless: Viral Posts Expose The Human Cost Of Layoffs
You Go To Work, Then Suddenly You're Jobless: Viral Posts Expose The Human Cost Of Layoffs
Trending
Rs 3,200 For A 16.9 Km Uber Ride? Viral Facebook Post Leaves Internet In Disbelief
Rs 3,200 For A 16.9 Km Uber Ride? Viral Facebook Post Leaves Internet In Disbelief
Advertisement

Videos

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram
Jammu and Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Hit By Landslide Amid Heavy Rain, Battery Car Service Suspended
GHAZIABAD FLOOD FURY: Roads submerged, trees collapse, vehicles stranded
BREAKING NEWS: Monsoon Fury Grips Delhi-NCR, Roads Turn Into Lakes
Monsoon Crisis Deepens: Flood Alerts in J&K, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR Face Waterlogging
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget