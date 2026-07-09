A routine day at one of Raipur's busiest intersections took an unexpected turn after a video captured an unusual moment that has now gone viral across social media platforms. The clip, reportedly recorded at Kalibari Chowk, shows a man fast asleep beside a bull in the middle of the road while vehicles, pedestrians and traffic continue moving around them.

The unusual sight has left viewers amused and surprised, with many wondering how the pair remained so calm despite the hustle and bustle of the busy junction.

A man sleeping in the lap of a bull on streer😭💀 pic.twitter.com/IZgEfoZvDh — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 9, 2026

Unexpected Scene at a Busy Road Junction

According to the viral clip, the man appears to be resting peacefully next to the bull as traffic passes by. Neither the sound of honking vehicles nor the movement around them seems to interrupt their nap.

The video was reportedly filmed by a passerby and has since been widely shared on social media, quickly attracting thousands of views, reactions and comments.

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Many users described the moment as something straight out of a movie, while others joked that the man and the bull looked like close companions enjoying a peaceful break in the middle of the city.

Social Media Flooded With Funny Reactions

The clip has sparked a wave of humorous responses online. Users have been posting memes, witty captions and playful comments, with many calling it one of the most unexpected viral videos of the week.

What has caught the internet's attention is the striking contrast between the busy traffic intersection and the complete calm shown by both the man and the animal. For many viewers, that unexpected contrast is what makes the video so memorable.

The incident is another reminder that some of the internet's biggest viral moments often come from ordinary places and completely unplanned situations.

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