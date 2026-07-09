Low NEET Score? These Medical Colleges Offer MBBS At Affordable Fees, Check Here

Affordable MBBS Colleges in India 2026: Every year, lakhs of students appear for the NEET exam with the dream of becoming a doctor. However, with limited seats in government medical colleges and intense competition, not every candidate is able to secure admission to their preferred institution. For many students and parents, the biggest concern after qualifying NEET is the cost of pursuing an MBBS degree, as fees at private medical colleges can range from several lakhs to crores of rupees.

The good news is that studying MBBS at an affordable cost is possible if students make informed choices while selecting a college. Even candidates with comparatively lower NEET scores may find opportunities at several government and private medical colleges that offer quality education at lower fees.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026 Soon: Top 10 Medical Colleges Every MBBS Aspirant Should Target Before Counselling

Government vs Private MBBS Fees: A Significant Difference

The cost of pursuing an MBBS degree in India varies considerably depending on the type of institution. In government medical colleges, the total tuition fee for the entire course can range from a few thousand rupees to around ₹6 lakh. In contrast, private medical colleges may charge anywhere between ₹40 lakh and over ₹2 crore for the complete programme.

Among the most affordable institutions, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remains one of the top choices for aspiring doctors. The total fee for its 5.5-year MBBS programme is only a few thousand rupees, making it one of the most sought-after medical institutions in the country.

Government Medical Colleges Where Lower NEET Ranks Have Secured Admission

Students who do not achieve the cut-off required for the country's top medical institutes may still have admission opportunities at several government medical colleges, based on previous years' counselling trends.

Government Medical College, Amritsar has admitted candidates with closing ranks of around 19,000 in recent years. The college is also known for its affordable MBBS fee structure.

Government Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra, has reportedly offered seats up to closing ranks of around 20,000. It is another government institution with comparatively low tuition fees.

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Haryana has also admitted students with relatively lower ranks during the final rounds of counseling. Its MBBS fees are considered much lower than those charged by many private colleges.

Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, continues to attract students due to its government seats and affordable fee structure. Candidates with lower NEET scores have also secured admission here in previous admission cycles.

Government Medical College, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, is another option where students can pursue MBBS at a reasonable cost. According to previous trends, the closing rank has been around 26,148.

Similarly, Agartala Government Medical College, Tripura, has witnessed admissions in the later rounds of counselling for candidates with comparatively lower ranks.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 This Weekend? Check Big Update

Affordable Private Medical Colleges to Consider

Students who are unable to secure a government medical seat can also explore certain private colleges that charge comparatively lower fees than many other private institutions.

These include the Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Ganganagar, which is known for offering MBBS at relatively affordable fees. SIMSRC, Bengaluru, is another private medical college recognised for its lower fee structure.

In addition, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital, New Delhi, is also among the institutions where the overall MBBS fee is significantly lower compared with many private medical colleges.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI