The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a statewide ban on the sale, distribution and promotion of junk food in and around school campuses, aiming to encourage healthier eating habits among students. The new directive prohibits the sale of high-fat, high-sugar and deep-fried food items within school premises as well as within a 50-metre radius of schools.

The decision places responsibility on school administrations to ensure compliance and create awareness among students and parents about the importance of healthy food choices.

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Junk Food Sale Prohibited Inside and Around Schools

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde said the restrictions cover a wide range of commonly consumed snacks and beverages that are considered unhealthy.

"I want to make it clear that excess fat, excess trans fat and excess sugar products, including deeply fried foods, excessive sugar drinks, vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chocolates and ice cream, such junk foods are strictly not allowed inside schools to be sold, not be distributed freely, advertise and also not in the surrounding (50 metres range). Principal and School Management should implement this strictly, and there should also be awareness about it among parents," he said.

The directive applies not only to school canteens but also to vendors and businesses operating near educational institutions. School authorities have been instructed to ensure that the new rules are followed without exception.

Schools Face Action for Non-Compliance

The FDA has warned that schools failing to implement the guidelines could face action. According to the department, principals and school management committees will be held accountable if the rules are ignored.

"We will start inspections across the State soon. FDA along with School Management will be happy to take a workshop at District level and Taluka level to implement it smoothly," Munde added.

The department plans to conduct inspections across Maharashtra in the coming weeks while also organising awareness workshops at district and taluka levels to help schools understand and implement the new regulations effectively.

FDA Also Shares Update on MPSC Examination Complaint

During the announcement, the FDA Commissioner also responded to questions regarding an alleged MPSC examination paper leak. He clarified that the department had already forwarded the available information to the concerned authorities.

"We received an email from an individual on the 21st. We recorded the person's statement on the 24th. MPSC is an independent body, and it conducts the Food and Drug Inspector examination. We have forwarded the statement and all the documents we received to the MPSC," Tukaram Munde said.

Recent Food Safety Drive Targets Hygiene Violations

The latest order follows the FDA's recent enforcement drive against food safety violations in Mumbai. Earlier this month, the department suspended the food licences of three eateries in Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi after inspections revealed serious lapses in hygiene and food safety standards.

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Officials carried out six inspections and found multiple deficiencies, including slippery kitchen floors, missing records related to raw material procurement and drinking water testing, lack of documentation for cooking oil quality, poor segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and inadequate pest-control measures.

The Maharashtra government's latest initiative reflects a stronger focus on promoting healthier food environments for schoolchildren while tightening enforcement of food safety regulations across the state.

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