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English NewsTrendingViral Video Shows Father Slapping Son For Using Abusive Language Against PM Modi And Yogi

Viral Video Shows Father Slapping Son For Using Abusive Language Against PM Modi And Yogi

A viral video shows a father slapping his son over abusive remarks against Modi and Yogi.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 07:08 PM (IST)

A video showing a father slapping his son after the latter allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has gone viral on social media.

The videos, widely shared on July 28 and 29, show the father demanding an apology from his son over the remarks.

Separate clips circulating online are labelled as "Part 1", showing the son allegedly making the abusive comments, and "Part 2", showing the confrontation between the father and son.

Also Read: Kanwar Yatra Viral Video: Muslim Youth Carries 251-Litre Kanwar With Hindu Friend: WATCH

The videos have sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported the father's actions, others criticised him, calling the slap an act of child abuse.

Also Read: 'I'll Put 50 Grams Of Powder In Your Pockets': Mumbai Cop's Viral Warning Sparks Reactions

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
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