Viral Video Shows Father Slapping Son For Using Abusive Language Against PM Modi And Yogi

A video showing a father slapping his son after the latter allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has gone viral on social media.

The videos, widely shared on July 28 and 29, show the father demanding an apology from his son over the remarks.

A cockroach got thrashed by his own father for abusing Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/fPaPzqKIvx — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) July 29, 2026

Separate clips circulating online are labelled as "Part 1", showing the son allegedly making the abusive comments, and "Part 2", showing the confrontation between the father and son.

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The videos have sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported the father's actions, others criticised him, calling the slap an act of child abuse.

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