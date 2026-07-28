Kanwar Yatra Viral Video: Muslim Youth Carries 251-Litre Kanwar With Hindu Friend: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muslim youth, Hindu friend carried Kanwar promoting harmony.

Viral video shows them transporting a 251-litre Kanwar.

Shakir’s second consecutive year, also helping other pilgrims.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has gone viral during this year's Kanwar Yatra, drawing attention for its message of friendship and communal harmony.

The video features Shakir, a Muslim youth, and his Hindu friend Mintu carrying a 251-litre Kanwar together after collecting Ganga water from Haridwar. The two say their journey is not only an act of faith but also an effort to promote brotherhood in society.

Friends Carry 251-Litre Kanwar Together

Twenty-one-year-old Shakir, a resident of Holi Chowk in Falavada town of Meerut district, is undertaking the Kanwar Yatra with his friend Mintu this year.

After collecting Ganga water from Haridwar, the duo began their journey together towards their destination.

Shakir said the purpose of the yatra is to encourage social harmony. According to him, humanity is the greatest religion and friendship is not defined by religion or caste.

Second Consecutive Year Of Kanwar Yatra

This is not the first time Shakir has participated in the Kanwar Yatra.

Last year, he carried a 101-litre Kanwar from Haridwar and offered Ganga water at local Shiva temples on Shivratri.

This year, he decided to undertake the pilgrimage with Mintu while carrying a 251-litre Kanwar.

Helping Fellow Kanwariyas

Apart from travelling with his friend, Shakir is also seen assisting other Kanwariyas during the journey.

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According to the report, he helps carry the Kanwar and extends assistance to devotees in need along the route.

This is the second consecutive year that the two friends have undertaken the Kanwar Yatra from Haridwar together.

Locals Praise Their Initiative

Residents have praised the duo's effort, saying their friendship reflects trust, cooperation and humanity.

They said that while people may follow different religions, mutual respect and brotherhood help bring society together.

Social Media Reacts

The video of Shakir and Mintu has been widely shared on social media, with many users appreciating their friendship.

One user wrote, "This is true friendship."

Another commented, "This is the picture of the real India."

A third user wrote, "Wow! What a wonderful example of friendship."

Another said, "This friendship is true love."

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