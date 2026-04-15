‘Mini Pakistan’ Row: Tech Mahindra Responds To Viral Claims About Goregaon Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Advocate shared claims of religious bias at Tech Mahindra.

Allegations include biased hiring and workplace favoritism.

Tech Mahindra denies claims, calls them unfounded.

Company reaffirms commitment to inclusive workplace.

Amid the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion at Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik BPO, a separate controversy involving Tech Mahindra has surfaced online, with social media posts claiming religious bias at one of its offices. Tech Mahindra, however, has refuted these claims, adding that they are “committed to building an inclusive, respectful workplace”.

Religious Bias Allegations At Tech Mahindra

The issue came to light after Ashutosh Dubey, an advocate at the Bombay High Court, shared a message on X from a person claiming to be an employee at a Tech Mahindra BPO in Goregaon. In his post, Dubey said he had received a complaint alleging biased hiring practices, unequal workplace policies, and religious favouritism during festivals.

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“Received a concerning message from an employee at a Tech Mahindra BPO in Goregaon, alleging biased hiring practices, unequal workplace policies, and religious favouritism during festivals,” Dubey wrote while sharing the message on X, formerly Twitter.

He added that if the allegations were true, they would raise serious questions about corporate neutrality and workplace fairness, urging authorities and company leadership to examine the matter.

According to the screenshot shared by Dubey, the message claimed that Muslim employees were given “total freedom” during Ramadan, including the organisation of daily iftar gatherings in the canteen. The person claimed that they feel that they are “working in mini Pakistan”.

“I work in tech Mahindra in Goregaon IT park....in the process Rogers telecom.........here at the moment more than 60% employees are Muslim boys......I have joined this company 4 months back. I have seen here that all the Muslim boys are having Hindu girlfriends. I feel very uncomfortable working here. For Muslims they don't have any corporate policies here. Muslim girls are allowed to wear burkhas and Nakabs here. We don't even know who are those girls. There is a Muslim Hr by the name Gulam ghous.....he is the reason for hiring all Muslim boys......during there festivals like Ramzan he gives total freedom to Muslim employees....they have iftar parties daily during that month with all the Muslim employees gathering in the canteen. I feel like working in a mini Pakistan over here......please do something if possible.......let Mr. Anand Mahindra knows about this [sic],” the message read.

Received a concerning message from an employee at a Tech Mahindra BPO in Goregaon, alleging biased hiring practices, unequal workplace policies, and religious favoritism during festivals.



If true, this raises serious questions about corporate neutrality and fair work culture.… pic.twitter.com/r7bRimczzk — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 12, 2026

Dubey later shared another post stating that he had received an Instagram direct message from a woman who claimed to work at Tech Mahindra. According to the message, the office pantry had allegedly been declared a “footwear-free zone” during Ramadan to allow employees to offer prayers and break their fast.

The post also included photos of a notice reportedly placed in the pantry area. The notice read, “We kindly request everyone to refrain from entering the pantry with footwear until the end of Ramadan. This space is currently being respectfully used for prayers and breaking of fasts.”

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It further stated, “Let's come together in the spirit of unity and extend our support to our colleagues during this special time. Your cooperation and understanding will mean a lot. Thank you for helping us maintain the sanctity of this space.”





Received Instagram DM of girl employee: At Tech Mahindra office, pantry declared “Footwear-Free Zone” till Ramzan for prayers & iftar.



Colleagues asked to follow it in the name of “unity”.



Question is simple: Is workplace policy now religion-based, or should it remain neutral… pic.twitter.com/pL1u3l79f7 — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 12, 2026

Dubey also shared screenshots of individuals responding to his post, claiming that the notice he shared was genuine.

Tech Mahindra’s Response

In response, a spokesperson for Tech Mahindra denied the allegations and described the claims circulating on social media as “unfounded”, reported Firstpost.

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“This is with reference to recent social media posts alleging religious bias within Tech Mahindra. We take such concerns seriously and conducted an internal review, which found these claims to be inaccurate and unfounded. We confirm that the image titled ‘footwear free zone’ is not from any of our offices, and the anonymous post regarding hiring practices is false,” the statement, according to Firstpost, read.

The company added that it remains committed to maintaining an inclusive workplace.

“At Tech Mahindra, we are firmly committed to building an inclusive, respectful workplace where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness, without discrimination of any kind, including on the basis of religion. We will continue to review our policies and processes to ensure that our values are upheld consistently, and that no coercive or inappropriate conduct is permitted or carried out in any manner whatsoever.”





