Delhi Police To Drop Case Against Minor Who Abused PM Modi During CJP Protest: Sources

The Delhi Police have decided not to pursue criminal proceedings against a minor who was accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video recorded during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, according to sources.

The case originated after the Noida Police registered a Zero FIR over the girl's remarks. The FIR, however, mistakenly identified her as a 25-year-old woman. The girl later released a video clarifying that she is 15 years old and said she had made the comments after being influenced by others present at the protest.

In the apology video, she admitted that her remarks were unacceptable and expressed remorse. She apologised to the Prime Minister and the country, saying it was her "first and last mistake" and appealed for forgiveness.

The issue sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users calling for leniency considering her age.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had forgiven the youngsters who had abused him during the protest, describing them as "misguided children." He said punitive action or prolonged legal proceedings would not change the situation and urged society to forgive them as well.

Mother Appeals For FIR To Be Withdrawn

Following the Prime Minister's remarks, the girl's mother thanked him for showing compassion and appealed for the FIR to be withdrawn, pointing out that it had been registered with incorrect details regarding her daughter's age and identity.

She also urged the Prime Minister to consider restricting access to social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook for children below the age of 18, arguing that minors are vulnerable to influence and should focus on their education instead of participating in protests.

The CJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar for more than five weeks, demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak. The agitation drew thousands of participants, largely students, from across the country.

The protest concluded after then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre agreed to several key demands raised by the protesters, including an assurance that no coercive action would be taken against those who participated in the demonstrations.