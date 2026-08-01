She accused the BJP of using her protest dance video without permission. Palandurkar then released a viral reaction reel, humorously critiquing the post's caption and intent.
Explorer
'Vastaguna Huiya': Content Creator's Savage Reply To BJP's 'Babar Ki Virasat' Post Goes Viral | WATCH
Content creator Urwashi Palandurkar accused BJP Chhattisgarh of using her NEET protest video without consent and hit back with a viral roast. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav later shared her reel.
- BJP Chhattisgarh used a dancer's protest video without consent.
- Creator Urwashi Palandurkar responded with a viral sarcastic clapback.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Urwashi Palandurkar react to her video being used by the BJP?
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Trending
'Vastaguna Huiya': Creator's Reply To BJP's 'Babar Ki Virasat' Post Goes Viral | WATCH
Trending
'Your ChatGPT Is Not Giving You Good Responses': Creator's Reply To BJP Goes Viral
Trending
No Samosas, Ice Cream Or Cold Drinks! Maharashtra Bans Junk Food Sales Within 50 Metres Of Schools
Trending
Viral Video Shows Father Slapping Son For Using Abusive Language Against PM Modi And Yogi
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion