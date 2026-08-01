A BJP Chhattisgarh social media post intended to compare two "Gen Z mindsets" has ended up creating a very different kind of trend — one featuring a creator's sarcastic clapback that is now going viral.

Mumbai-based dancer and content creator Urwashi Palandurkar accused the BJP's state unit of using her protest dance video without permission, before roasting the post point-by-point in a reaction reel that has racked up thousands of views.

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The BJP graphic asked users, "Which mindset of Gen Z will you choose?" One side featured Palandurkar's dance video from the NEET protests, captioned "Babar ki virasat par thumke lagane wali Gen Z." The other showcased 14-year-old national judoka Yogita Mandavi, who was recently honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu.

Ironically, the very video used in the post had already become a social media hit, clocking over 24 million views on Instagram, where Palandurkar has more than 300,000 followers.

Content Creator Hits Back At BJP

Soon after the BJP post surfaced, the creator uploaded a tongue-in-cheek response titled: "I AM NOT OKAY!!!!"—clarifying that she wasn't upset about the attention itself, but about attracting what she called the "wrong audience."

The reel begins with a mock-serious expression before she bursts into laughter. "No, I'm not okay. I'm that Gen Z student who's facing all this."

She then proceeds to deliver what she calls her "reaction video"—equal parts comedy roast and fact-check. Her first target? The caption.

"Your caption game is very weak. Your ChatGPT is not giving you good responses. What is 'Babar ki virasat'? We can't relate. Make it more relatable."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urwashi Palandurkar | Dancer | Content creator | (@urwashi_18)

She also accused the BJP of trying to pit young people against one another.

"Divide and rule in 2026? You're trying to divide the same Gen Z whose unity taught Parliament the term 'Gen Z'. Logic is not logicing."

'Extra-Curriculars, Academics Can Coexist'

Responding to the suggestion that academics and dancing don't mix, Palandurkar pulled out receipts—literally.

Displaying medals, certificates and photographs from her school days, she said she scored 93 per cent in both Class 10 and Class 12 while actively participating in dance, yoga, karate and other extracurricular activities. "Extra-curriculars and academics can coexist, and I'm living proof."

She also defended dancing during protests, saying celebrations on the streets often involve dancing too. "I've always seen people dancing after victories. I don't know why it is not clocking."

Saving one of her sharpest lines for the end, she joked: "Being a brown girl, our parents have already taught us how to deal with trauma. You guys are not able to give trauma. Try harder."

She signed off with the now-viral quip, "Vastaguna huiya."

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Rahul Gandhi Reshares Post

The reel quickly snowballed online, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharing it on his Instagram Story and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posting in support on X.

The BJP's Chhattisgarh unit has not publicly responded to Palandurkar's allegation that it used her video without her consent.