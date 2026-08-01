'Your ChatGPT Is Not Giving You Good Responses': Creator's Reply To BJP Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP Chhattisgarh's Gen Z post comparing two individuals sparked controversy.

Content creator Urwashi Palandurkar responded, criticizing BJP's messaging and defending her work.

Her viral reaction garnered support, fueling debates on political messaging and content ownership.

A social media post by the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit comparing two versions of "Gen Z" has sparked an online controversy after Mumbai-based content creator and dancer Urwashi Palandurkar alleged that her video was used without permission. The post contrasted Palandurkar's viral protest dance with the achievements of national-level judoka Yogita Mandavi. In response, the creator posted a sarcastic reaction reel questioning the party's messaging and defending her work. The video has since gained widespread attention on social media, drawing support from opposition leaders and reigniting debate around content ownership, political messaging and how young Indians are represented online.

BJP's Gen Z Post Sparks Controversy

The BJP's Chhattisgarh unit shared a post asking users to choose between two "Gen Z mindsets". One featured a clip of Urwashi Palandurkar labelled "Babar ki virasat par thumke lagane wali Gen Z." The second highlighted 14-year-old national judoka Yogita Mandavi, who recently received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu.

Palandurkar, who has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, said the party had used footage from her viral NEET protest dance without seeking her consent. According to her, the post resulted in an influx of messages from people checking on her wellbeing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urwashi Palandurkar | Dancer | Content creator | (@urwashi_18)

'Your ChatGPT Is Not Giving You Good Responses'

Responding through a reel, Palandurkar began with a serious expression before laughing and saying, "No, I am not okay. I am that Gen Z student who is facing all this." She criticised the wording used in the BJP's post, saying, "Your caption game is very weak. Your ChatGPT is not giving you good responses. What is 'Babar ki virasat'? We can't relate to it. Make it more relatable."

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The creator also accused the party of attempting to divide young people. "Divide and rule in 2026? You're trying to divide the same Gen Z whose unity taught Parliament the term 'Gen Z'. Logic is not logicing," she said. Defending her own achievements, Palandurkar revealed she had scored 93 per cent in both Class 10 and Class 12 while actively pursuing dance and content creation. Displaying medals and certificates earned in academics, yoga and karate, she added, "Extra-curriculars and academics can coexist, and I am living proof of it."

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She also defended dancing during protests, arguing that public performances have traditionally been associated with celebrations and collective expression.

Opposition Leaders Share The Video

The reaction reel quickly gained traction online and entered the political conversation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared it on his Instagram Story, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on X: "Those who are companions on the new path, don't think that they are misguided."

At the time of writing, the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit had not publicly responded to Palandurkar's allegation that her video was used without permission. The episode has fuelled discussion around political use of social media content, copyright concerns and the growing influence of digital creators in shaping public conversations. It has also highlighted how online campaigns can quickly evolve into wider political debates.