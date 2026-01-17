Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'Resign Or Be Terminated': Noida Startup Fires Employee For Refusing To Work On Weekend

‘Resign Or Be Terminated’: Noida Startup Fires Employee For Refusing To Work On Weekend

The employee claims they were fired for “poor performance” after refusing to work on a weekend because they were unwell - something they had already informed their boss about.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An employee with 12 years of experience claims they were fired by a Noida-based startup after refusing to work on a weekend. The employee, in a post on Reddit, highlighted what they described as workplace toxicity, adding that they were given an option to either resign or be terminated since they were still on probation. The employee had joined the company just two months ago to handle US e-commerce operations.

‘Resign Or Be Terminated’: Noida Company Tells Employee

“Got fired for not working on the weekend,” read the title of the Reddit post shared by the user “One-Development3675”. 

In the Reddit post, the employee explained that within a month of joining the four-year-old startup, the company hired another employee at a similar senior level for a different marketplace. Management later informed them that the new hire would lead both teams.

“He restructured the sales plan and increased targets despite the current business constraints,” the employee claimed, adding that they raised concerns with the senior management, but to no avail. 

They added, “I raised concerns directly with the founders, explaining that these targets were unrealistic, but they declined and stated they trusted his judgment.”

The employee further alleged that the new hire began micromanaging their work and frequently required them to work beyond regular hours and on weekends. When they informed their boss one weekend that they were unwell and would not be working, it reportedly resulted in their termination.

“Last Saturday, I informed him that I was unwell and would not be working. When I reported to the office on Monday, I was asked to leave for poor performance. They asked me to resign, or they would terminate me as I was on probation,” the employee claimed. 

“One-Development3675” said that they live in a rented accommodation and have a family dependent on them. 

‘Victim Of Office Politics,’ Say Social Media Users

The post, as expected, resonated with a lot of working professionals who upvoted it. Many even shared comments on the post. 

“You should not work for a startup if you have dependents. It's too risky. If your expenses are low enough that you can afford 3-4x your notice period worth of liquid money, then only it makes sense,” suggested a Reddit user. 

Another said, “Does this probation thing apply to folks even after 10+ years of experience. I thought it was a thing for freshers and new hires. What does it mean? You can be let go anytime?”

“You were a victim of office politics,” commented a third. 

A fourth wrote, “Don't join a startup unless you have known contacts in the startup. They don't operate by any rule book.”



 

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to an employee being fired by a Noida-based startup?

An employee claims they were fired after refusing to work on a weekend due to illness. The company stated it was for poor performance while the employee was still on probation.

What were the employee's concerns about the company's management?

The employee raised concerns about unrealistic sales targets set by a newly hired manager, but the founders dismissed these worries and trusted the new hire's judgment.

What was the employee's employment status when they were asked to resign or be terminated?

The employee was still on probation when they were presented with the option to resign or be terminated.

Did the employee have significant prior experience?

Yes, the employee had 12 years of experience, but had only been with this startup for two months, handling US e-commerce operations.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
