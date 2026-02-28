Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has declined to intervene in the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, instead offering public praise for Pakistan’s leadership in remarks that signalled a clear diplomatic tilt towards Islamabad.

Asked by reporters on Friday about Pakistan’s strikes inside Afghanistan, Trump said he would not step in, expressing confidence in the country’s leadership.

“I would (intervene), but you have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot. I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” he said.

His comments appeared to reference Pakistan’s military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

#WATCH | On Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, US President Donald Trump says, "I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General. They have a great leader. Two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is… pic.twitter.com/LjPXCVmdJs — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

Islamabad Declares ‘State of War’ After Strikes

Trump’s remarks came as Islamabad declared a state of war with Afghanistan, claiming its forces had carried out aerial strikes on 29 locations across the border.

A Pakistani government spokesperson said 297 Afghan Taliban fighters and militants were killed in the operation. In response, Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces had killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and captured several others.

The strikes mark Pakistan’s most significant military action against Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 following the US withdrawal.

Washington Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’

A spokesperson for the US State Department said Washington supports Pakistan’s “right to defend itself” against Taliban attacks, reinforcing the perception of closer ties under Trump’s renewed presidency.

The remarks reflect a shift from the strained US-Pakistan relationship during the tenure of former President Joe Biden. Since returning to office for a second term, Trump has recalibrated Washington’s approach towards Islamabad.

Pakistan, for its part, has frequently praised Trump for his role in mediating conflicts and has publicly suggested he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.