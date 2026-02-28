Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Great Prime Minister': Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Refuses To Intervene In Pak-Afghanistan War

‘Great Prime Minister’: Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Refuses To Intervene In Pak-Afghanistan War

This followed Pakistan's strikes inside Afghanistan, declaring a "state of war," and US support for Pakistan's "right to defend itself," marking a shift from the previous administration's stance.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump has declined to intervene in the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, instead offering public praise for Pakistan’s leadership in remarks that signalled a clear diplomatic tilt towards Islamabad.

Asked by reporters on Friday about Pakistan’s strikes inside Afghanistan, Trump said he would not step in, expressing confidence in the country’s leadership.

“I would (intervene), but you have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot. I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” he said.

His comments appeared to reference Pakistan’s military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Islamabad Declares ‘State of War’ After Strikes

Trump’s remarks came as Islamabad declared a state of war with Afghanistan, claiming its forces had carried out aerial strikes on 29 locations across the border.

A Pakistani government spokesperson said 297 Afghan Taliban fighters and militants were killed in the operation. In response, Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces had killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and captured several others.

The strikes mark Pakistan’s most significant military action against Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 following the US withdrawal.

Washington Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’

A spokesperson for the US State Department said Washington supports Pakistan’s “right to defend itself” against Taliban attacks, reinforcing the perception of closer ties under Trump’s renewed presidency.

The remarks reflect a shift from the strained US-Pakistan relationship during the tenure of former President Joe Biden. Since returning to office for a second term, Trump has recalibrated Washington’s approach towards Islamabad.

Pakistan, for its part, has frequently praised Trump for his role in mediating conflicts and has publicly suggested he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is President Trump's stance on the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

President Trump has declined to intervene, publicly praising Pakistan's leadership and expressing confidence in their actions.

What actions did Pakistan claim to take inside Afghanistan?

Pakistan claimed to have carried out aerial strikes on 29 locations across the border, reportedly killing 297 Afghan Taliban fighters and militants.

How has the US responded to Pakistan's actions?

The US State Department supports Pakistan's 'right to defend itself' against Taliban attacks.

Has the US-Pakistan relationship changed under Trump's renewed presidency?

Yes, Trump has recalibrated Washington's approach, showing a shift from the strained relationship during the Biden administration.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Pakistan Afghanistan Shehbaz Sharif
