HomeTrending‘Rs 1.2 Lakh, 3 Years Experience’: Home Ministry’s Hiring Post Goes Viral

A LinkedIn post for a Social Media Manager role at I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs has gone viral for offering Rs 1.2 lakh a month for just three years of experience.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A hiring post linked to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has gone viral on LinkedIn, attracting widespread attention for its high salary and role requirements. The post advertises a Social Media Manager position at the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in Delhi, offering a salary of Rs 1.2 lakh per month for candidates with just three years of experience. While the position appears highly attractive on paper, several LinkedIn users have raised questions about the unusually high compensation for the experience level and the use of a Google Form for applications.

‘Rs 1.2 Lakh, 3 Years Experience’

“Location: Delhi, Role: Full-time on-site, Experience: 3 years, Salary: Rs.1,20,000 per month. We are hiring a Social Media Manager to join our team on a contract basis for Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre I4c,” read the job posting shared by Purkhaa Tak, Head of social media at I4C. 

In the next few lines, she outlined the basic details of the role and described the skills and qualifications expected from applicants.

The person should have hands-on experience with platform management across Instagram, X, LinkedIn, YouTube and emerging platforms, basic design and writing skills, an understanding of ads, SEO fundamentals, and the ability to handle crises calmly and intelligently,” it added

According to the listing, candidates are required to apply through a Google Form, which will be used to shortlist applicants. 

The Google Form ask the applicants to provide basic personal details such as full name and email address, along with a 15-word pitch explaining why they are suitable for the role. It also includes several questions designed to assess a candidate’s skills and provides an option to upload a CV.

Here’s How LinkedIn Users Reacted To This Post:

The post has taken off on LinkedIn, mainly because of the high salary attached to a role requiring just three years of experience. While many reacted to it, some even reposted it for better reach. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. 

I’m sorry to say you are head of social media and your own likes are very low. You have more than 1 lac followers,” read one comment. 

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the job position being advertised?

The advertisement is for a Social Media Manager at the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in Delhi.

What are the salary and experience requirements for the Social Media Manager role?

The position offers a salary of Rs 1.2 lakh per month and requires three years of experience.

Why are LinkedIn users concerned about this job posting?

Users are concerned about potential 'data farming' due to the use of a Google Form for applications and the unusually high salary for the experience level.

What skills are required for the Social Media Manager position?

The role requires experience with social media platforms, basic design and writing skills, understanding of ads and SEO, and crisis management abilities.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
