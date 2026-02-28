Strike Hits Near Khamenei’s Office As Israel, US Attack Tehran; Airspace Shut In Iran, Israel

An apparent Israeli strike in Iran’s capital on Saturday hit near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state television and reports by the Associated Press.

State TV acknowledged an explosion in the area of Khamenei’s offices in downtown Tehran. Footage circulating on local media showed a plume of smoke rising above the city following the daylight attack.

It was not immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was present at the time. Khamenei has not been seen in public for several days as tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified. Reports in the media have, however, suggested that Khamenei is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a safer location.

Israel Declares State of Emergency

Israel’s defence minister said the country had launched an attack on Iran and declared a state of emergency, signalling a major escalation in hostilities. Airspace have been shut in both countries, Israel and Iran.

The strike comes amid mounting regional tensions and follows warnings from Tehran that it would respond forcefully to any aggression.

According to AP sources, the United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran. Washington has recently assembled a significant deployment of fighter jets and warships in the region in what officials described as an effort to pressure Iran into reaching a deal over its nuclear programme.

Airspace Shut, Retaliation Feared

Iran has shut down its airspace following the attack, state media reported, as uncertainty looms over the scale of the operation and potential casualties.

It remains unclear whether Tehran will launch an immediate counterstrike. However, Iranian officials have previously warned that American military personnel and bases across the region would be considered legitimate targets in the event of retaliation.